UoH announces deadline for online programmes

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with the Fernandez Foundation, announced the nearing deadline for applications to its Birth Care Practitioner (Birth Doula) online certificate course. The deadline for applications is February 29.

According to UoH officials, the course aims to equip candidates with the necessary skills and knowledge to support families throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and the immediate postpartum period. Candidates who have completed their classes 10 and 12, possess proficient English communication skills, and demonstrate a passion for assisting pregnant couples are eligible to apply.

Upon registration, candidates are allotted a two-year timeframe to complete the course, which includes six months of training and birth support for a minimum of six births. The collaboration between the Fernandez Foundation and the University of Hyderabad was formalised through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding signed in January last year.