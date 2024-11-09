Live
- Uttam urges swift paddy procurement across State
- Stakeholders collaborate to enhance mango farming through AgTech solutions
- DISHA meet: State govt must ensure basic infrastructure in city says Kishan
- Shawarma prices to surge as mayonnaise ban hits State
- AP CM Chandrababu to Inaugurate Seaplane Trial Run from Vijayawada to Srisailam Today
- Cheerla Kiran takes charge as TTD Employees Bank director
- DCA raids hospitals, uncovers illegal narcotics
- 25% Indians affected by varicose veins
- HMWSSB’s OTS scheme extended in Cantonment
- DGE releases schedule for SSC exam fee date
Just In
UoH celebrates Global Encryption Day
Hyderabad: The School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS), University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with the Internet Society (ISOC),...
Hyderabad: The School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS), University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with the Internet Society (ISOC), Hyderabad chapter, organised a one-day event on Global Encryption Day 2024 on Friday.
ISOC president K Mohan said that encryption is becoming more important to ensure online integrity as there is immense growth in cyber security. He added that encryption has to become a fundamental right.
University of Hyderabad vice chancellor Professor BJ Rao appreciated the efforts of the organisers, stating that such sessions helped to know the privacy needs and create digital social awareness. He suggested that mathematicians and security experts should look into various security needs utilising encryption, cryptography, and quantum communication and be prepared for the next 20 to 30 years.