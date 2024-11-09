UoH celebrates Global Encryption Day

Hyderabad: The School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS), University of Hyderabad (UoH), in collaboration with the Internet Society (ISOC), Hyderabad chapter, organised a one-day event on Global Encryption Day 2024 on Friday.

ISOC president K Mohan said that encryption is becoming more important to ensure online integrity as there is immense growth in cyber security. He added that encryption has to become a fundamental right.

University of Hyderabad vice chancellor Professor BJ Rao appreciated the efforts of the organisers, stating that such sessions helped to know the privacy needs and create digital social awareness. He suggested that mathematicians and security experts should look into various security needs utilising encryption, cryptography, and quantum communication and be prepared for the next 20 to 30 years.