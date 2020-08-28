UPPSC PCS Mains Exam Schedule Released; Know How to Check

UPPSC PCS Mains exam schedule: On Wednesday the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the schedule for UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination 2020 on its official website. The candidates can check the entire schedule at uppsc.up.nic.in online.

UPPSC Mains Exam Schedule: Know How to Check

 Go to uppsc.up.nic.in the official website.

 On the homepage, you will find a link that says, "NOTICE REGARDING COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (M) EXAM-2019", click on it.

 On the display screen, the examination schedule will appear in pdf format.

 Download the schedule and take its print out for future reference.

Examination date and pattern

As per the given schedule, the UPPSC commission will organise the UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination from September 22 to 26, 2020, at several centres spread across Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad districts.

These examinations will be held in two shifts, i.e., the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 noon, and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.