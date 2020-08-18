UPSC 2021 Annual Calendar Released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC 2021 Annual Calendar: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) published the exam calendar for the year 2021 on its official website upsc.gov.in on Monday. Every year, UPSC releases an annual calendar that lists important dates related to various exams.

Candidates can view the UPSC exam schedule online at upsc.gov.in. One of UPSC's most important exams, the Civil Services Prelims Exam will take place on June 27, 2021, for which notification will be released on February 10, and the last date to apply is March 2021.

The year 2021 will start with the Combined Geo-Scientific (Preliminary) Examination 2021 for which notification will be issued on October 7, 2020, and the exam will be conducted on February 21, 2021. UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 will be held on 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 January 2021.

Please find the direct link to check the UPSC 2021 annual calendar.



