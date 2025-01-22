UPSC Announces Civil Services Exam 2025: 979 Vacancies Available

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 notification on Wednesday. The exam is set to fill 979 vacancies across various services.

The application window for the UPSC CSE 2025 will remain open until February 11. Candidates are required to submit their applications online via the official UPSC portal, upsc.gov.in. Before applying, aspirants must create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile. This profile remains valid for life, ensuring a smoother application process for future exams.

A provision for editing the OTR profile is available for candidates, which can be accessed once during the process. The correction window for newly registered candidates will be open until February 18. Applicants must review their profiles carefully to avoid errors, as these may affect the processing of their applications.

Exam Schedule and Important Details

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 is slated for May 25. Aspirants should ensure they complete their applications well before the deadline, as no further extensions are expected. Those who have already completed the OTR process can directly proceed with their application forms.

Services Covered Under UPSC CSE 2025

The UPSC Civil Services Examination will be conducted for various prestigious services, including but not limited to:

- Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

- Indian Police Service (IPS)

- Indian Foreign Service (IFS)

- Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes)

- Indian Railway Management Services (Traffic, Personnel, Accounts)

- Indian Postal Service

- Indian Audit and Accounts Service

Additionally, several Group 'A' and Group 'B' services, such as Indian Corporate Law Service, Indian Defence Estates Service, and Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, will also be included.

Exam Structure and Syllabus

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is divided into three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Each stage evaluates candidates on various parameters, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of knowledge, aptitude, and personality. The Prelims will include objective-type questions, with negative marking for incorrect answers. For detailed information on the exam pattern and syllabus, candidates should refer to the official UPSC website.