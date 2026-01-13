UPSC Civil Services Examination Notification for 2026-27 on January 14

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the job notification for various central service positions for the academic year 2026-27. The highly anticipated notification for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE 2026) and the Indian Forest Service Exam 2026 is set to be released on Wednesday, January 14th.

In tandem with the notification launch, online applications will also open on the same day, with the application window closing on February 3, 2026. As per the UPSC job calendar, the preliminary written examination is scheduled for May 24th at various centres nationwide.

Last year, the UPSC issued a notification for a total of 1,129 posts, while the exact number of vacancies for this year has yet to be disclosed. The commission has stated that candidates holding a degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for the Civil Services positions. Additionally, those in their final year of study may also submit applications.

The selection process for candidates will be conducted in three stages: preliminary and main written examinations, followed by a personal interview.