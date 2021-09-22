UPSC ESE 2022 Notification Released on upsc.gov.in - Last Date October 12

Union Public Service Commission Engineering Services Examination, UPSC ESE 2022 notification has been released today. October 12 is the last date to fill the application form by 6 pm. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2022. Candidates who are interested and eligible must go through the official website, upsc.gov.in, to get more details on the examination.



There are 247 vacancies in total, including 8 vacancies for the PwD category, which would be fulfilled under this recruitment. Interested candidates must apply now at upsconline.nic.in to avoid any last-minute hassle. The timeline to withdraw the ESE application is from October 20 to 26, 2021 by 6 pm. Candidates must note that the link would get disabled after the deadline.

Candidates must note the important dates:

UPSC ESE 2022 Notification: Important Dates

Event Date

Last date to apply October 12, 2021

Withdrawal of application October 20 to 26, 2021

Prelims exam date February 20, 2022

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all eligibility criteria mentioned on UPSC ESE 2022 notification. All successfully registered candidates would be issued an e‐Admission Certificate three weeks before the commencement of the exam.

UPSC ESE 2022 Notification: Eligibility Criteria

1. Candidates must be aged between 21 years to 30 years as of January 1, 2022.

2. Candidates must have a degree in Engineering from a recognized university.

3. Candidates must have passed Sections A and B examination of the Institution of Engineers, India.

UPSC ESE 2022 Registration: How to Apply

1. Go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission

2. On the homepage click on "Online application for various examinations of UPSC"

3. You can also click on the direct link here - UPSC ESE 2022 registration.

4. Fill in the required details and complete the process of Part 1 registration.

5. Login using registered credentials and fill the application form.

6. Upload documents and pay the application fee through online mode.

7. Click on submit and for future reference take a print of the submitted application form.



