Vaageswari College of Engineering organises cultural programme for students
A SRAJAN a cultural ceremony was organised for the outgoing MBA final year students and first year students (2021-23 and 2022-24) of Vaageswari College of Engineering – Karimnagar, on 15th July, 2023 (Today).
Karimnagar: A SRAJAN a cultural ceremony was organised for the outgoing MBA final year students and first year students (2021-23 and 2022-24) of Vaageswari College of Engineering – Karimnagar, on 15th July, 2023 (Today). The function began with the welcome speech of the first year student, D. Ramya. The general secretary of the college, Dr. G. Srinivas Reddy enlightened the students with his inspirational speech. Joint Secretary Dr. D. Srinivas Reddy, Directors, V. Vinod and Ch. Prakash Reddy greeted the students.
The principal of the college Prof. Ch. Srinivas wished the students for their bright future and advised them to prepare themselves to serve the nation in future. Some students delivered their speeches on behalf of the other students of the department. They expressed their deep love and gratitude towards the teachers for their teaching & mentoring. Different prizes were also distributed to students for their outstanding performance shown in different activities and gifts were presented to each student of the outgoing batch as a token of love. This programme was organized in the presence of General Secretary, Joint Secretary, Directors, Principal, IQAC Head Department HoD and department faculty members.