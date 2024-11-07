Vaccination drive for stray dogs organised

Chennai: "As an animal lover, I believe it's our responsibility to ensure the well-being and safety of dogs. By vaccinating them against deadly diseases is a significant step towards creating a healthier environment for both humans and animals." said renowned actress Parvati Nair at a vaccination drive to vaccinate 1001 stray dogs organised at Anna Nagar.

Organized by Heaven for Animals (HFA), a registered NGO dedicated to animal welfare, the event, held over the weekend, vaccinated 1,001 stray dogs against deadly diseases.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this incredible initiative to provide Anti-rabies vaccine, and Deworming for puppies. This is crucial in containing the stray dog population and promoting public health" added Parvati Nair commending the efforts of HFA.