What Indian students want in 2025

:- Sanjay Laul

A large number of Indian students pursuing education outside their home country. According to statistical data, the number of Indian students studying abroad has increased in 2024 to 1.33 million from 907,000 students in 2022. International education enrolment consists of students pursuing both undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications, as global educational opportunities gain popularity. Indian students will continue to rank among the world's leading populations of international students based on forecast projections.

STEM Courses on the Rise

Recent industry analysis highlights that Indian students tend to prioritize newly emerging programs over traditional ones. STEM courses continue to dominate, while technology and data-focused disciplines experience explosive growth as well. Courses in computer science, artificial intelligence, data science, and related areas have become especially popular due to strong job prospects. For example, in the United States, more Indian students are studying computer science and math than traditional engineering, indicating that career considerations are influencing academic choices. In 2025 students are actively looking for programs that provide cutting-edge skills and a good return on investment.

Diversifying Destinations Beyond the Usual Hubs

Historically, the US and Australia were top choices for Indian students, but now many are looking beyond these hubs. Canada has emerged as a front-runner –with over 427,000 Indian students compared to about 337,000 held by the US. The UK is another such favoured destination that hosted 173,190 Indian students during 2022/23 (recorded a 39% increase from a year ago) after reintroducing post-study work visas. Destinations such as Europe, Germany, and Ireland are witnessing huge growing Indian student interest. Enrollments of students from India grew by 68% in Germany between the years 2022 and 2024, while Ireland also saw a growth of 50%, with India becoming the largest source country for international students in Ireland. This expansion of destination options demonstrates that Indian students are willing to explore numerous nations that provide top-notch education, affordability and promising employment opportunities.

Policy Impacts: Visas and Post-Study Opportunities

Changing policies of destination countries affect student decisions. The two-year work visa for international graduates-the Graduate Route-has helped in enhancing its appeal, while on the other hand, the imposition of some restrictions on dependents for the one-year masters courses has induced some hesitancy among applicants.

Prior to changes made to some of the student visa rules and intake quotas, Canada was a student favourite due to its friendly work and immigration opportunities. Australia, on the other hand, has extended post-study work permissions for STEM degree holders while also considering reductions to international student intakes in favour of capacity.

Such policy changes have a direct impact. The number of Indian students studying abroad decreased by approximately 15% compared to 2023 after reaching their highest point in 2022. International students now base their education choices on visa security, along with their ability to work after graduation and their chances of potential residency. Places that are thought to provide more stability and opportunity are gaining an advantage in 2025.

Financial Priorities: Affordability and ROI

Another fundamental takeaway is about affordability and return on investment. International education is expensive for Indian households, and given that a weaker rupee has influenced costs abroad, students are now placing more consideration into evaluating their education for its worth. Expected salaries and job outcomes outweigh the importance of university rankings. Then there is the contest for scholarships. There is seed money from various colleges and governments to attract talent from India, and students are going out of their way to look for these resources. Considerations of cost are making people look at destinations that offer lower tuition fees or abundant allocations, for instance, Germany's public universities with next to zero tuition.

Technology-Driven Trends: Hybrid and Virtual Learning

Technology is reshaping how Indian students gain international exposureHybrid learning –mixing study on the Internet with study on campus – is gaining popularity, enabling students to pursue some of their coursework from India in order to cut costs. Universities are also offering virtual study abroad programs whereby students communicate with foreign peers and instructors in real time.

These technology-mediated alternatives complement campus life and put global education in reach. While most students still pursue the plunge of living and learning in a foreign country, the added value of hybrid and online models is an added advantage in their study-abroad journey

Informed Choices for 2025 and Beyond

The “What Indian Students Want in 2025” report depicts future Indian students as goal-oriented and purposefully strategic learners. Students are strategically picking their educational paths by selecting destinations for optimal post-study prospects while choosing fields with promising growth potential and creating financial plans that deliver value.

(The author is Founder of MSM Group)