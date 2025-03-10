Live
Women returning to education: A surge in learning
A recent study by College Vidya highlights a significant shift in women resuming education after a break. According to the findings, three out of ten women enrolling in online programs today are returning to studies after a gap, marking a major post-pandemic trend in higher education.
The study, based on a sample of 1 lakh students, reveals that in 2022-23, the percentage of women resuming education was below 10%. However, post-COVID, this number has surged, with most returning learners opting for online MBAs, followed by BA, MA, BCom, MCom, BCA, MCA, and BSc programs. The average education gap among these women is 3-5 years, with the majority aged between 26-35.
The primary reasons behind the education gap include financial constraints, lack of family support, marriage, maternity, and career breaks. Despite these challenges, 80% of women returning to education are working professionals seeking career growth and skill enhancement. The remaining 20% are homemakers looking for personal development or entrepreneurial opportunities.
While metro cities lead in this trend, a growing number of women from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are also enrolling, influenced by work exposure in urban areas. Career alignment plays a crucial role, with professionals choosing courses relevant to their fields, while others explore new disciplines.