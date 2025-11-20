World's top 10 universities

New Delhi: India has missed the top 200 band in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026. The list shows a clear drop for most of the country’s leading institutions.

IIT Delhi, the highest-ranked Indian institution last year, has slipped from 171 to 205. Lund University in Sweden topped the rankings with a perfect score of 100. University of Toronto had been the best in the world in 2024 and 2025 and now drops to second place, followed by UCL in the UK, which has climbed two positions to third overall.

1. Lund University, Sweden

2. University of Toronto, Canada

3. UCL, London, United Kingdom

4. The University of Edinburgh, UK

5. University of British Columbia, Canada

6. The London School of Economics, UK

7. Imperial College London, UK

8. The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), Sydney, Australia

9. McGill University, Montreal, Canada

10.The University of Manchester, UK