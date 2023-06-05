Youngistaan Foundation Celebrates World Environment Day with an Inspiring Trek

Hyderabad: The Youngistaan Foundation's Climate Action Programme hosted a unique and unforgettable trek to commemorate World Environment Day. The event was a resounding success, with over 25 passionate young environmentalists participating, igniting a fervor for environmental conservation among the youth.

The primary mission of the Youngistaan Foundation is to enlighten and inspire young individuals to become guardians of our precious planet. In alignment with this vision, the vibrant group of young adventurers embarked on a journey filled with exploration, discovery, and a deep appreciation for the wonders of nature. The trek provided a unique opportunity to unravel the mysteries of rocks while learning essential practices for preserving our environment.

From the very start of the trek, excitement, laughter, and a hunger for exploration permeated the air. Guided by knowledgeable experts, the youngsters ventured through lush green pathways, immersing themselves in the captivating beauty of the local flora and fauna. They bore witness to the delicate balance maintained by every living creature in our ecosystem, realizing the significance of their role as stewards of the environment.

In addition to experiencing the awe-inspiring landscapes, the youth actively engaged in a remarkable activity known as plogging. Combining jogging with picking up plastic waste, they united in a collective effort to cleanse the trekking trail of scattered plastic bottles. Their unwavering commitment to leaving no trace of pollution behind exemplified the true spirit of environmental stewardship.

Speaking about the initiative, Arun Daniel Yellamaty Kumar, the founder and director of the Youngistaan Foundation, expressed the organization's goal of actively engaging and empowering young individuals. In addition to conducting advocacy sessions, the foundation is deeply committed to reducing waste, minimizing carbon footprint, and increasing tree plantation. Notably, they have also undertaken impactful initiatives such as establishing libraries in various locations and collecting books from children in schools, as well as donating furniture and clothing to over 50 communities in need. These efforts are set to expand significantly across Telangana.