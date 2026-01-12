Youth Day: 'Viksit Bharat will be built by engaged youth'

Students that nation-building doesn’t begin in Parliament alone, it begins with self-belief, self-discipline, and the courage to act as an individual. National Youth Day is not about celebrating potential in abstraction; it is about recognising responsibility in action. Swami Vivekananda reminded us that the strength of a nation lies in the character of its youth. In 2026, that message feels more urgent than ever. A Viksit Bharat will not be built by spectators, but by young citizens who engage deeply with democracy, question constructively, and apply their talents to real national challenges.

As we mark National Youth Day, the idea of ‘Ignite the Self, Impact the World’ feels especially relevant. The youth of India are stepping into a phase where learning, innovation, and democratic participation are no longer linear journeys but are deeply interconnected. Whether through entrepreneurship, technology, cultural expression, or public service, today’s young Indians are shaping Viksit Bharat in the real time.

- Prof Parimal Mandke, Vice-President, NIIT University