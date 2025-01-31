Mahakumbh Tragedy: A Call for Responsible Leadership and Media Perspective

Stampede sat large religious gatherings like the Kumbh Mela and tragic loss of life are certainly very unfortunate. All those who are taking a holy dip in the holy Ganga should also pray that the souls of all those who lost their lives would rest in peace.

Our politicians should also learn to behave in a more mature manner when such a tragedy strikes in any part of the country. They should give up the habit of politicising tragic incidents. There are several other platforms where they can raise the issue. But when such incidents take place, they should show empathy and jump into rescue and relief operations and even their political immaturity does not allow them to do so, they should at least mourn the loss of life and understand that in gatherings as vast as Kumbh, some problems are bound to arise.

While loss of life is heart wrenching, one should also take note at other places where crores of devotees went back unharmed in shortest possible time. Tragic incidents like stampedes, earth-quakes, floods etc., should be seen in proper context. Given the sheer number of attendees, ensuring crowd safety is a complex yet essential task. The administration needs to evaluate the rea-sons for such incidents, own the responsibility and understand the potential congestion points, exit routes and crowd flow dy-namics and deploy forces including mobilising volunteers from various organisations to see that the crowds take a dip and exit immediately.

AI and drone technology can be deployed for the erection of bar-ricades and guided pathways to regulate the flow of people and prevent overcrowding in any one area. Separate entry and exit routes should be clearly demarcated, and movement should be strictly monitored and ensured. CCTV cameras can help monitor crowd density and detect any unusual movement that might indi-cate panic or congestion.

Educating attendees about safety measures through announce-ments, signage, and digital platforms can help reduce panic. Providing clear instructions on movement flow and emergency exits ensures that people remain informed. It is essential that pre-event meetings with Akhadas should be held so that there would be no panic situation or sudden surge of crowds.

Real-time tracking systems using AI can predict potential choke points and enable authorities to take preemptive actions. Mobile apps providing live updates on crowd density and safe routes can be an effective tool for visitors.

Advance awareness among the general devotees is also essen-tial and they should be told clearly that their inward and outward flow should be like the flowing waters of Ganga. ‘Come take a dip and exit by so and so point’ should be hammered into their minds. Rapid response teams should be stationed throughout the event site with clear evacuation plans. Limiting the number of at-tendees in certain high-risk areas and important occasions can help prevent excessive crowding.

Effective coordination between law enforcement, medical teams, and all wings of administration ensures smooth execution of safety protocols. By implementing these measures, authorities can significantly reduce the risk of stampedes at mass gather-ings like the Kumbh Mela and ensure the safety of all attendees.