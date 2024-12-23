Team India cross their fingers

Rainsaved India from what looked like an imminent defeat against the Aussies in the third Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. Several cricket series in the past have shown teams being saved by the Almighty through rain and, thereafter, have been blessed with a series win!

May be this Indian side has that element of luck and blessing too, having escaped from the hell hole they had dug themselves into. The series stands 1-1 at present, evenly balanced with 2 Test matches to go.

Australia, one feels, may have lost the upper-hand due to two very specific outcomes that took place in the last Test match. One was not being able to enforce a follow-on by allowing the Indian lower order batters flourish. The elation that one saw on the faces of the Indian coach and players when India passed the magic figure to avoid the target was one of relief and rejuvenation.

The 2020/21 Indian side and the last one to visit Australia went through a similar downturn being bowled out for 36 runs in the 1st Test match in Adelaide. Thereafter, India won the next one in Melbourne and drew the Sydney Test match through a gritty performance. Finally, India went on to win the last Test match and series in Brisbane, a result one could never have imagined after the initial debacle.

The second reason for India to gain confidence would be their bowling performance in the 2nd innings of the match in Brisbane. Although, Australia were aggressive in their approach to put up a total worthy of a declaration, for India to capture 7 wickets for 89 runs was a big boost to their bowling unit, especial-ly, after the 1st inning performance.

This Australia versus India series has become a two-man affair. The batting of Travis Head for Australia and the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah for India. Both these superlative cricketers are holding the key to the final outcome of the series. Travis Head has become a massive hurdle where India is concerned. He seems to revel in demolishing the Indian bowling attack and has done so in the Test Championship and the ODI World Cup finals before. He seems to be the fulcrum on whom Australian batting revolves around. Every Indian cricket supporter has one thought in mind and that is hoping that the law of aver-ages finally catches up with him.

Jasprit Bumrah, on the other hand, is the bowler whom every Australian batter seems to dread. He is proving to be the best in the world and one who has batters dancing to his tune. He seems to be a one man show at present in the Indian bowling line-up and India will hope that he remains fit and well in the 2 Test matches still to go.

The Indian team has a positive history to fall back on. In the past decade, they have not lost either in Melbourne or Sydney. In the famous Boxing day Test matches at the MCG, India have won both the pre-vious encounters. The Melbourne ground has proved to be a venue that India seems to thrive on, and Jasprit Bumrah has been a tormentor for Australian batters even in the past over there. The Sydney ground, however, has been a tall scoring venue. India has drawn all the previous 3 Test matches played there against Australia. The last encounter as mentioned earlier showed the unbelievable resilience and determination of an Indian side in drawing the match. This is the tale that all the Indian players must be aware of.

Unfortunately for India, one of the key architects of that performance, Ravichandran Ashwin, will be missed. One was surprisedas to how the BCCI and the Indian cricket think tank let one of India’s and the Worlds’ premium off-spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin, announce his retirement in the midst of the pre-sent series. His presence and experience was valuable to the side, immaterial whether he would play in the final eleven or not.

One does understand his disappointment and frustration on being benched every now and then, how-ever, his sudden decision to retire and go back home is one to ponder over for one and all. Speculation of an unhealthy Indian dressing room and the lack of respect for a legendry performer are some reasons floating about. Ashwin, having played 106 Test matches and having taken 537 wickets for India, defi-nitely required a better send-off than an emotional speech addressed to his teammates.

For Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar to let him go back may have given the Australian side the feeling that all is not well in the Indian camp. A knee injury, not being picked to play in the play-ing eleven or having already considered retirement before the series are just excuses. The importance of Ashwin’s presence and threat that he would pose to an opposition such as Australia, if the wickets at Melbourne or Sydney happen to be turners, would have been quite concerning.

Test cricket is for specialists, those who can get you big scores and plenty of wickets. The retirement of 2 such individuals, Tim Southee from New Zealand and Ravichandran Ashwin from India, will definitely give a sigh of relief for batters around the world. Two marvelous cricketers and individuals, and one doffs one’s hat to them.

