Are skills getting priority in our education system ?

This has brought vocational courses under spotlight, which seek to make the youth skilful, employable and self-reliant. The Hans India has elicited the views of youth, educationists and the society on the importance of skill development in education

A welcome step

Students passing out of institutions will be totally equipped with skills required to be employable without the orgainisations having to spend precious time and money in training programs. The time has come when the age-old rote learning will be replaced by a holistic educational system. Notwithstanding the miniscule drawbacks, the NEP is a welcome step in helping to restructure our educational ecosystem in toto.

A dual-degree program enables students to obtain two different credentials in two distinct fields. While obtaining a dual degree may demand more time and money, it will surely provide you a competitive advantage in the employment market. A dual degree increases your work prospects and adds value to your resume. It provides you with transferable skill sets to help you succeed in any field. It can assist you in expanding your networking talents and developing deeper relationships across numerous industries.

-Roopali Birman, Head of Counseling, iSchoolConnect, Hyderabad

Onus is on institutes

The educational institutes have become factories that churn out thousands of grads every year. The quality of education has taken a dent since the private institutes started to mushroom all over the State. There are some colleges just thriving on fee reimbursement scheme. We can understand the quality of education and the skills they impart to the students.

The truth is that the majority of grads are unable to withstand the job requirements. Hence the onus is on institutes to provide hands-on experience to their students so as to command jobs in the multinational companies. Or else, the grads remain jobless or confined to desk jobs that have no significance.

-B Sambashiva Rao, retired lecturer, Mupparam (Hanumakonda)

Introduce practicals oriented curriculum

Students with diplomas and degrees without skill set can be termed as imperfect. Present education system is more theoretical than practical. With this, graduates and diploma holders are unable to meet the needs of industries. This problem can be addressed by replacing practical oriented curriculum in the place of a half backed education system.

I appeal to governments to establish optional English labs and seminars by experts in all high schools and colleges curriculum to make students perfect and purposeful.

-Parvathalu , social worker, Nalgonda

Skills are need of the hour

Skill based education is the need of the hour as every country is trying to make them more productive . The country with the highest skilled people will be strong and can be praised as a superpower.

There is little brain drain in countries with a practical education system and employment opportunities. countries like Japan , Germany scripted history with it's skilled graduate youth. Indian Students who are pursuing M.S in overseas are doing well with practical based curriculum , well equipped labs and well qualified faculty.

-Akella Srinivas, Nalgonda