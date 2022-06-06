Are skills getting priority in our education system?

This speaks volumes about the quality of our education system, which consists of 80% theory with little exposure to real-life situations and hands-on experience. In our system, focus is still more on issuing degrees or diplomas and less on skill development. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, almost all of them emphasised the need to impart skills suitable for industry to the students through measures like internships, intense practical training, etc.

From now onwards degrees and certificates won't matter for career development. In coming years even for entry level jobs also skills only matter. Already companies like SpaceX, Tesla, Microsoft etc. are recruiting people on their able skill sets.

This trend will spread in coming years. Under the New Education Policy, the Central and State governments are concentrating on Skill development in Students. No one can stop you from growing, if you are "Skilful" in your domain.

Students should acknowledge that the education without adequate technical skills won't fetch employment. A certificate won't help the youth get into jobs. They should know that only skills help them to get employed. Even college managements and the government also should concentrate on this issue and take steps to enhance skills of the youth. Without the skills, only degrees would be nothing but a piece of paper.

Skill development should be made as part of education and curriculum. It can be computer skills or technical knowledge. These skills help students face the growing competition and secure jobs.

- Dr M Sashi Bhushana Rao, Director, SITAM College, Vizianagaram

Skills have an upper hand over grades. A degree can only get a job, it is just a gate pass to a job interview whereas skills will help crack the interview, sustain in a job and take aspirants way forward in their career. However, in order to withstand competition and market demand, skills have to be updated quite often.

In order to make better managers and leaders, along with technical skills, one should gain expertise in soft skills to climb up the ladder. Communication skill is the key to excel in any profession.

- Navya Varma, Human Resources Business Partner from Visakhapatnam

There is a need to upgrade the skills of the students to get better opportunities or placements. Government should start skill development from eighth class to improve the skills of the students. Students qualified for B tech, M tech and other technical courses and management courses like MBA, BBA are not getting better jobs due to lack of skills. Internship should be made compulsory for the students studying ITI, Diploma Engineering, M Tech and skill development should be incorporated in the curriculum in the 8th class. As a result, the students will improve their skills. Similarly, students should avail facilities provided by AP Skill Development Corporation.

- Rayavarapu Veerababu, correspondent, Santhivardhana Special School for Disabled, Peddapuram, Kakinada dist

Skills play a crucial role in everyone's life. Lacking these skills affects one's professional life a lot. So, there is a necessity for getting trained in the required skills. This helps the students in getting employed and also develops their desire to learn.

- Chilukuri Suresh, former administrative manager in educational institute, Rajamahendravaram

Practical knowledge should be given to the students right from their schooling. Advanced laboratories should be designed and excellent staff should teach the subjects in order to get good exposure towards the subject. This helps students in creating wonders in their respective branches of study.

- Bathula Kiran Babu, Asst Professor, Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology, Rajamhendravaram

For the last several years, mindset of 70 per cent of the parents has changed towards employment and job-oriented courses and they are also showing interest towards such courses after Class–

X and admit their children into skill-based courses like ITI, Polytechnic, certificate courses etc. and also vocational courses at Intermediate level. Reason for it is, most of the people are belonging to middle class in our State and across the nation as well, students hailing from these families are studying various courses with an aim to get good job either in government or private sector. Governments also need to introduce more such courses and establish institutions to run those courses which will help generate employment to youth.

- Boddepalli Vijayamma, Headmaster, Mandal Parishad Primary School, Muddadapeta village, Etcherla mandal, Srikakulam district

The country is having a large youth power compared to any other nation. By completely utilising the power of youth the country can progress on all fronts. For this, the skills in their chosen fields are to be enhanced to get maximum productivity which can also increase their self-confidence and go ahead with courage to grab any opportunities. Governments should focus on providing skill development training to youth from school/college level itself and change the curriculum accordingly to achieve desired results.

- T Narasimhulu, State President, Government College Gazetted Teachers' Association, Puttur

Proficiency in one skill or the other becomes necessary to stand ahead of others in the present day hectic competition in the job markets. Mere degrees are not helping the youth to secure right placements. They should be provided all opportunities to acquire skills while pursuing the degrees in the campuses itself.

This will save their precious time and resources and by the time of leaving the campus, they are well equipped with degrees on one hand and knowledge in any particular skill on the other.