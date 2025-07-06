Drug abuse is destroying young lives

The escalating crisis of drugs and narcotics in India has emerged as a severe social and public health challenge. Recent data indicates that approximately 31 million individuals in the country consume cannabis, 22.6 million use opioids, and 160 million consume alcohol. In 2024 alone, authorities seized narcotics valued at ₹25,330 crore nationwide—a 55 per cent increase over the previous year. Alarmingly, in states such as Kerala, children as young as 10 are falling victim to addiction and 70 per cent of teenagers have experimented with drugs by the age of 15. Substance abuse devastates youth, leading to their physical, mental, social and economic ruin. Proliferation of drug trafficking networks and syndicates poses a significant threat to the fabric of society.

Despite ongoing awareness campaigns and stringent legislation, the roots of this menace remain entrenched. Imposing the harshest punishments on drug traffickers and suppliers is imperative to deter such activities. Comprehensive awareness programs and counselling should be mandatory in educational institutions, while local communities must educate young people about the dangers of substance abuse. Expanding opportunities in sports, arts, and employment can help channel the energy of the youth into constructive pursuits. Enhanced vigilance and advanced technological surveillance at borders and other vulnerable areas are essential to stem the influx of narcotics. Furthermore, the capacity and quality of rehabilitation centres must be improved to provide effective support for those seeking recovery.

Addressing the narcotics crisis demands a concerted effort from society, government, and every citizen. Implementing these measures is vital to safeguarding the nation’s future generations from the growing threat of drug abuse. At the end of the day, it is a collective effort, and all stakeholders must be involved in this societal transformation.

Ch Pratap,Hyderabad-62