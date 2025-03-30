A Saga of Learning, Intellect & Leadership

Prohibiting dharnas, demonstrations, sloganeering, and other restrictions on the Osmania University (OU) campus is a blow to this century-old educational hub of excellence known for its historical role as a crucible of intellectual and political discourse.

Established in 1918 by Mir Osman Ali Khan, the VII Nizam, OU blends modern western education with the rich cultural heritage of the east. From humble beginnings, OU and its vibrant campus evolved into global seat of learning. OU campus has always been a hub of intense political activity and a breeding ground for flamboyant student politics, especially of progressive thought. Prominent student leaders and movements led by them from time to time played pivotal roles in shaping the socio-political discourse in Telangana, including the first and the second phases of separate Telangana movements.

The iconic Arts College building represents a synthesis of old and new. Walking through its corridors and halls gives a sense of pride. It is not only a place of academic pursuit but also a witness to contemporary history. It has stood tall as a symbol of resilience and revolution. The sparkling debates in its lecture halls and the activism on its lawns contributed to an environment that shaped leaders and thinkers, and as a testimony to shaping of several ideologies, from Left to Right to Nationalist.

Arts College Room Number 57 holds a special place and a historical landmark in OU journey. Famous writers, celebrated poets and cultural icons frequented it to interact with students. Known for its vibrant intellectual environment, it hosted lectures by prominent personalities, academics, and thought leaders over the decades. Many recall Room 57 as a center of inspiration and a vibrant place for dialogue from influential figures like P V Narasimha Rao, Khushwant Singh, George Fernandez, Ram Manohar Lohia and numerous ideologues of various hues who were on the platform of the room to sensitise and revolutionise the society and left a lasting impact. They passed on their philosophies to the next generations. It was not just a classroom but a forum for lively discussions on socio-political issues, literature, and philosophy.

While studying BSc (Mid 1960s) in New Science College and BLibSc (Early 1970s) on the campus, I was a frequent visitor to OU B-hostel, which place Nehru once acknowledged as the vibrant student culture. He referred to the students as future Indian leaders and humorously compared B-hostel to the House of Lords. Nehru’s recognition and his remark has since been quoted to emphasise the hostel’s prominence as a place where future leaders and intellectuals engaged in deep political and academic debates.

OU A-Hostel also served as a meeting place for students and thinkers who actively engaged in socio-political discussions, contributing to movements such as the Separate Telangana Agitation and other national issues. It became synonymous with student leadership, activism, and progressive thought, influencing regional and national politics over decades. At these two Osmania University hostels, both leftist and rightist political ideologies actively influenced university student union elections.

The leftist groups, often aligned with communist (AISF and SFI) and socialist ideologies, focused on issues like social justice, student rights, and anti-imperialism. In contrast, the rightist groups, backed by ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), promoted nationalism, cultural pride, and conservative values. Student union elections frequently saw contests between SFI and ABVP, often reflecting a microcosm of broader political struggles, with intense debates and campaigns shaping student leadership at the university. It was an era of ‘Intellectual Struggle for Supremacy’ and emergence of leadership at the state and the national levels.

S Jaipal Reddy was an articulate and ideologically strong student leader at OU who with his sharp intellect and oratory skills became a formidable force in student politics. He later became a stalwart in Indian politics, serving as Union Minister and gaining respect as a champion of parliamentary democracy. K Keshav Rao was another influential student leader at OU, known for his political acumen and leadership abilities, who actively engaged in socio-political movements. He became a key strategist in the Indian National Congress and later in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. As a Rajya Sabha MP, he played a crucial role in shaping policies, particularly in Telangana statehood movement. Both exemplify how OU’s vibrant political culture nurtured individuals.

Student leader George Reddy was a revolutionary figure at OU whose activism was rooted in a deep sense of social justice. He became a key figure in mobilising students against oppression, inequality, and caste-based discrimination. George’s rise was marked by his intellectual prowess, charismatic leadership, and commitment to leftist ideologies, which resonated with many students on campus. His radical views and influence made him a target of opposing right-wing student organizations. On April 14, 1972, he was murdered on campus by a group of assailants. His legacy remains significant in the history of student politics at OU.

Vootukur Vara Prasad, who was a onetime Arts College President, was actively involved in student movements and was part of the broader wave of youth leadership. OU products Professor G Hara Gopal, Professor Raghavendra Rao, Vasireddy Shivalinga Prasad, Dr M Sridhar Reddy etc., made a difference in society by excelling in their respective fields. Hara Gopal’s leadership qualities positioned him as a future torchbearer for civil rights, characterised by his courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication. His intellectual rigor was evident in his passion for justice, equity, and the rights of the underprivileged. His keen understanding of socio-political issues exhibited through thoughtful discussions.

Professor Raghavendra Rao was an intellectual and a distinguished figure in the field of sociology, both as a student and later as a professor. Professor VS Prasad, a social scientist by training, after obtaining his Masters and PhD in Public Administration from OU, started his academic career as a lecturer in Public Administration. Over more than four decades, he held several academic and educational leadership positions, including that of Vice-Chancellor.

Dr M Sridhar Reddy emerged as a beacon of hope during a pivotal time in the history of Telangana. As a passionate student leader at OU, he was at the forefront of spearheading the first phase of the Separate Telangana Movement, which originated in the A-hostel of Osmania University. Mallikarjun, who was then the General Secretary of the Osmania University Student Union, was also actively involved in this movement, who later became a Union Minister.

Osmania University’s Arts College cafeteria served as a hub for exchanging revolutionary ideas. Intellectual rigor and leadership were woven into the fabric of everyday life. Many of the individuals mentioned above and countless others made a difference in society later, thanks to the campus activism at OU. Those who began their journeys at OU went on to become national and international figures, some advocating for human rights and civil liberties. The once-vibrant intellectual discussions matured into action, leaving a lasting impact on society.

The essence of this narrative is a powerful reminder that intellectual curiosity, political awareness, and social responsibility are timeless virtues. Student politics, civil disobedience movements, and debates offer rich lessons for today’s youth. For future generations, this reflection on OU serves as a powerful message about the transformations in personal, social, and intellectual life over decades. It is a tale of camaraderie, personal growth, socio-political activism, and enduring values.

It is crucial to nurture critical thinking, build relationships grounded in mutual respect, and contribute to the collective good of society. The seeds sown in intellectual discussions, political debates, and the courage to fight for justice can grow into legacies that endure for generations to come.

Prohibiting dharnas, demonstrations, and sloganeering on the OU campus is an attempt to stifle student leadership, contrary to Jawaharlal Nehru’s reference to OU students as the future leaders of India. Any attempt to ‘Annihilate the Zeal of Student Leadership’ is suicidal.