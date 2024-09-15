A visit to the bewitching City of Light

It has been a ‘Strong Desire’ of my wife, as well as mine, to visit Paris and particularly the ‘Iconic Symbol of Paris-Eiffel Tower.’ It has been made a reality by my son and daughter-in- law, who are presently working in Amsterdam. Immediately on reaching Amsterdam, arrangements were made by them for a two-day comfortable visit to Paris by fabulous ‘Eurostar Train’ and stay on August 17 and 18.

Paris founded by a ‘Celtic Tribe’ in the 3rd century BCE, as a settlement on the island in the Seine River, transformed from a medieval center of power to the radiant capital of France, and evolved into a global symbol of art, fashion, and intellect. Paris later became a part of the Roman Empire in 52 BCE, and Romans transformed the settlement into an urbanized area. With the decline of Roman Empire, Paris gradually evolved out of its control in 508 CE, and became the capital of the ‘Frankish Kingdom’ and eventually a modern European city.

Paris played a significant and symbolic role during both World Wars. It was a critical military and political center for France and the Allies, was a hub for military logistics, planning, and propaganda, hosted war conferences and was a symbol of French resistance and resilience during First World War. German forces occupied Paris during Second World War marking a dark period in the city's history. In August 1944, the Allied troops and Free French Forces led by General Charles de Gaulle liberated Paris. Charles de Gaulle played a pivotal role in the history of modern France, and his influence extended beyond military leadership to the political transformation of the country, shaping the modern French state.

Paris is foremost known for its ‘Eiffel Tower’ a unique and globally celebrated landmark with a combination of its historical, architectural, and cultural significance. It is singularly famous and unique for architectural marvel, innovative design, cultural and artistic inspiration, global recognition, historical significance, resistance and adaptation, light shows and events, scientific and technological role, enduring popularity as a tourist destination etc. Then come the ‘Seine River’ the lifeblood of Paris, The ‘Love Lock Tradition’ on its pedestrian bridge, the ‘Pont de l'Alma Tunnel’ the tragic site where Princess Diana died, Russian Orthodox churches etc.

Paris is known for the best of hotels, roadside restaurants, typical shopping centers, old looking apartments, residential buildings, shops, and hotels opening onto the road, residential and commercial spaces in the same complex, special neighborhoods, amazing road traffic discipline, love for cycling and walking, less use of two-wheelers, a typical Paris style prostitution area, narrow Streets, etc., depicting atypical culture. ‘The Arc de Triomphe’ to honor the French army's victories, The ‘Champs-Elysees’ Avenue, The ‘Louvre Museum,’ The ‘Musee du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac’ (Museum), The ‘Cour Napoleon and the Louvre Pyramid,’ ‘Musee d'Orsay’ (Museum) once a railway station known as the Gare d'Orsayetc.

The other places of historical importance are: The Golden Triangle, Notre-Dame Cathedral, Elizabeth II Flower Market, The Latin Quarter one of Paris’s oldest neighborhoods, Luxemburg university, pantheon church, Lamare way residential street, City Hall the Paris's municipal headquarters, Cemeteries, Military museum, National Assembly building, Senate building, San Shama church, Montmartre Hill, Sacré-Cœur Basilica, Luxembourg Gardens, Asian Art Museum, Museum of Anthropology, ‘Arc de Triomphe Replica’ with Balloon and Olympic Flame etc. Paris is generally welcoming and diverse, with a rich tapestry of neighborhoods and communities reflecting cosmopolitan nature. They contribute to Paris’s character as a historic, culturally rich, and well-organized city; and reflect Paris's unique blend of historical charm, modern convenience, and a lifestyle that values both its residents and visitors.

Paris’s commitment to preserving its historic charm while managing urban space efficiently and maintaining public order is reflected. Places of interest provide insight into unique urban characteristics, and historical importance. Each landmark contributes to Paris's rich historical importance representing significant aspects like French military history, legislative process, and architectural beauty.

Five of our family members checked in ‘Hotel Renaissance’ and on the first day in the midst of an intermittent heavy rain reached the ‘Eiffel Tower’ around 8 pm. An Indian origin girl student guided our visit. Walking nearly a kilometer and half and subjected to security check twice, we proceeded to the ground floor elevator. My wife on wheel chair was allowed a separate pathway along with my daughter-in-law pushing it. From ground floor about 50 persons were allowed in batches direct to the second floor.

Enjoying the city view for a while from there, we climbed about 15 steps to reach another elevator to go up to third floor. There we enjoyed seeing the wonderful illumination of Tower. Eiffel Tower is renowned for its lighting, which adds to its allure, especially at night. Several tourists visit Paris and the tower, specifically to have a view of this. Every evening, it sparkles for five minutes at the start of each hour after sunset. The lighting system has been introduced to enhance the tower's visual impact, a key feature of it, symbolising the romance and beauty of Paris.

Later, we got down in the elevator, took the steps to second floor and from there in the elevator direct got down to ground floor without touching first floor. The Eiffel Tower is divided into three levels accessible to the public, with restaurants on the first two and an observation deck on the third, offering breathtaking views of Paris. These elevators can transport around thousand people per hour each. It was a wonderful experience when we were in the elevators which travelled diagonally, following the curve of the legs. The elevators an integral to its design and operation since its opening, were steam-powered originally, and known to be a significant engineering achievement at the time.

The ‘Eiffel Tower’ located near the ‘Seine River’ was designed by engineer Gustave Eiffel, and was constructed during 1887-1889 as the centerpiece for the 1889 world fair celebrating the Centenary of the French Revolution. Made of iron, the tower weighs approximately ten thousand tons and was the world's tallest man-made structure, that Stands at 330 meters (1,083 feet) tall, until the completion of the ‘Chrysler Building’ in New York in 1930.It can be viewed from the ‘Golden Triangle Street’ near one side of the ‘Seine River’ with a panoramic scene.

Second day in a cab, we covered almost all-important places in Paris beginning with ‘The Golden Triangle.’ It is a prestigious area in Paris known for its luxury shopping, upscale hotels, fine dining, and as a hub of Parisian elegance and sophistication, attracting fashion enthusiasts and high-end clientele from around the world. The ‘Seine River’ in Paris, flowing through the heart of the city offers iconic views of its landmarks. Paris has over 30 bridges spanning the Seine River, which vary in style and history, reflecting the city’s rich architectural heritage. ‘Pont Neuf’ renowned for its historical significance and its location, is the oldest standing bridge in Paris. ‘Pont Alexandre III’ features gilded sculptures and lamps offering stunning views of the Seine. ‘Pont des Arts’ famous for the ‘Love Lock Tradition’ is a pedestrian bridge.

In the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Seine River played host to several high-profile swimming events, marking a significant revival of the river as a venue for competitive sports. Historically, the ‘Seine River’ was used for swimming competitions in the early 20th century, but pollution concerns had long made it unsuitable. However, after extensive cleaning efforts, the river was declared safe for swimming, leading to its inclusion in the Olympic Games. The return of swimming to the River was hailed as a symbolic moment for Paris, showcasing the city's commitment to sustainability and its rich sporting history.

(Dispatch from Amsterdam)