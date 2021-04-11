Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan pays tribute to Jyotirao Phule on the birth anniversary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary. BC Welfare Minister Venugopala Krishna, YSRCP BC Cell Convener Janga Krishnamurthy, MP Mithun Reddy, CM Programs Co-ordinator Talashila Raghuram and MLA Jogi Ramesh were present on the occasion.

CM YS Jagan tweeted that Mahatma Jyotirao Phule is a beacon of hope for the downtrodden and a pioneer of women's education. He was hailed as a leader who worked for the welfare of SC, ST and OBCs. "Following in his footsteps, we are ruling for the welfare of all," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, prominent social reformer Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary celebrations were held in Visakhapatnam. The event was organised by the BC Association at the YSRCP office in the city, was attended by Minister Avanti Srinivas and Visakhapatnam City Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari among others. Minister Avanti Srinivas said that the services rendered to the BCs and the poor are unforgettable.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading the state in the pursuit of the aspirations of leaders like Ambedkar and Jyoti Rao Pule, he said. Visakhapatnam city mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said Jyoti Rao Pule's work for the betterment of BCs was an inspiration for the future.