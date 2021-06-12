Conquer depression with graphology 

Far from being a 21st-century issue, clinical depression is as old as the human condition itself. What is new is the scale. But even here, it's hard to say whether more people have depression than in the past, or more people are talking about it.



I saw a post that said "I wasn't myself for months and nobody noticed it " It made me think the enormous rate with which depression stress and anxiety is rising among the people . After a thorough research I would like to single out social media as a key potential vector for the sudden increase in depression and anxious patients. People are too much into comparison they compare their achievements and situations which eventually leave them with a feeling of insecure and an accomplishment .

Because of this reason there is always a feeling of pressure to always look and act like they have it all together they end up with the feeling of lower self esteem anxiety and depression. As a graphologist I have came up with the idea of graphology to detect anxiety, depression and suicidal tendencies . Graphology is a very important and yet less explored tool that can fight this problem very effectively. I see many young adults say they are social but their social interaction consists of talking with people online while playing game or chatting with online friends, for us this is not true sharing and this is not continue connectivity too.

I will tell you how graphology and graphotherapy can be helpful for fighting depression . Last month I counselled few people who were under the influence of constant depression and anxiety and would like to discuss those traits I observed in their handwriting that clearly indicated depression and suicidal tendencies.

Falling of the baseline (the imaginary straight line on which alphabets rest) This is one of the common traits in all the suicide notes. You will find that the baselines on both either rules or unruled paper drooping down suddenly. Sometimes it is seen that the person who writes big notes and 70-90 % of the notes have straight lines and the last few lines become descending baselines.

Another trait I observed was lower t bar stem which denotes feeling of low self esteem and confidence. In the world of graphology, people with low t-bars in their handwriting get shaken up by even the smallest and silliest of problems in life. They usually indulge in self-blame and are often unable to leave the failures behind. The way people dot their small I with strike or slash denotes their self blaming tendency that ends up in depression.

X Formation in Lower Zone: In Graphology the Human body is divided into 3 zones viz Upper Zone – Head to Neck, Middle Zone Neck to Umbicilus and Lower Zone – Lower Extremities. One can easily understand this concept from Letter F which covers all the three zones.In writers(who wrote suicide note) an evident X formation was seen by combination of two or more different letters which also shows the negative aspect of their life and inclination to wipe out one's identity hence they easily give up after a few failures.

Strike through signature: I observed that in letters of people who committed suicide they strikethrough their signatures. Cutting of the letter in Signature also depicts certain Ailments like Diabetes Mellitus, Gastroenteritis, Heart Ailment etc.

A sudden drop in the last word of the sentence: just like a downhill in the handwriting there was evident drop of last words in the sentence which depicts person is unable to handle the situation of their life and in those events, they give up considering they won't able to face the situation.

Claw Formation in alphabet D: This trait is seen in those suicide notes/letters where the attempt to commit suicide was excruciating and painful., We get to know those writers has strong claw with heavy light pressure. They are believed to give pain to themselves as they lack self love they take out their frustration on themselves.

Pastocity: Pastocity mean extra flow of ink on certain letters along with heavy pressure. This extra flow of ink is evident more in middle zone letters like b ,e, d, a, c .

Wavery Underscore:another most important trait I encountered was a wavery underscore which also a sign of low confidence and feeling of discontenmentfrom life

Alphabet I – Capital Letter "I" especially with the upper bar score either cut, inverted, distorted or a gap in between the upper bar and the stem. Many times there would not be supporting bars also either in Upper or lower part OR Both. In few cases when there is no crossbar in alphabet I which also means the person lacks the support from parent or is reluctant to take any support from their parents. They are loners and end up with severe depression writing off all their parental support.

Multislant Handwriting. I know people who were suffering from severe mood swings. Their very next step was unpredictable what I observed was they had multi slants in their handwriting. They don't have any control over themselves.

If letter I and H has a bigger loop it means writer has the higher level of anxiety and sensitivity which is the sign of getting hurt over smaller issues which are of not that important. This extra large loop creates a sense of dissatisfaction and restlessness in nature.

The predicatable variation in letter "th"which shows that the writer's emotions and Ego keep on fluctuating, . I have observed many handwriting samples where therevwas variation in th in multi slants this reveals extreme mood swings and weak temperament

Variation in signature for example I write half of my name in upper and other half in lower case this signifies that I have a strong non-acceptance of self and I am in needs of lots of motivation , attention and counselling to create my self-worth.

Drifting right margin and shift in left margin :The Right margin depicts as a Future in Handwriting Science hence suicidal people often have fear of the unknown, and they are unable to face the reality ( Future) on right side thus the right margin is also Wavy.The left margin shows that the writer does not have a connection with his family and relatives, lots of hesitation in expressing their feelings to their near and dear one. This writer always wants to show their love and affection to their family but have been detached and are moving away from a parent, or lost the personal touch and affection, therefore, hiding feelings and creating a long gap between family members.

Writing all letters in Upper case.A writer who writes his/her letter with all capital letters is considered as to be immature and needs time and space to think over his decision, eventually, such writers also take a hasty decision in their life whether it is relationship or profession. They lack stability and away from a mature settled decision making.

Learn to recognize your earliest warning signs of suicidal feelings. There are often subtle warning signs your body will give you when an episode is developing. As you learn to manage your health, you'll learn how to be sensitive to them. They are signals to treat yourself with the utmost care, instead of becoming ashamed or angry with yourself.

You are not alone ...And your Life is worth a lot ..

SPEAK OUT !!

(The writer is a graphologist and forensic expert)