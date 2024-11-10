‘DAG’ (Goodbye) Amstelveen, Amsterdam!

In between our trips to cities in ‘Netherlands bordering European Countries’ and precisely before the final leg of our tour of Europe to Emmerich, we had been to the ‘Miniature Marvel of Netherlands, the Madurodam in the Hague,’ nestled in the ‘Heart of The Hague’ and about 60 Kilometers from my son’s house in Amstelveen, which is renowned for housing the ‘International Court of Justice (ICJ)’ at the ‘Peace Palace.’ The International Court plays a pivotal role in resolving disputes between nations and promoting global peace. Due to road repairs, we were not able to reach the exactly the ‘Peace Palace’ except going very near to it for a close glimpse.

Our journey through ‘Madurodam’ was nothing short of mesmerizing, and we could not help but think of how this experience could inspire our fellow citizens back in India. Madurodam encapsulates the essence of the Netherlands, and since its inception, this unique park has drawn visitors from around the globe, offering a glimpse of the ‘Dutch Landscape, Culture, and History’ all in a compact yet intricate form. This was officially opened in 1952 as a ‘Living Memorial to George Maduro’ a war hero from ‘The Hague’ who lost his life in World War II.

His parents, in collaboration with the ‘Dutch Royal Family’ envisioned a place that not only celebrated ‘Dutch Heritage’ but also contributed to charitable causes. Over the decades, ‘Madurodam’ constantly updated to reflect ‘Modern-Day Netherlands’ while preserving its rich past history. The park initially focused on miniature replicas of historical and modern landmarks, but today it stands as a ‘Beacon of Innovation, History, and Charity’ incorporating famous Dutch Artistic Buildings, Infrastructures, and Landscapes, all intricately crafted with meticulous attention to detail.

The miniature park is built at a scale of 1:25 in a total area of 62,630 square meters (6.26 hectares or about 15.5 acres. ‘Madurodam’ may not be covering every single landmark or aspect of the Netherlands, but it does offer a perfect and broad overview of the most important and significant places across the country, including Amsterdam, that convey the essence of Dutch Culture, History, and Innovation.

The ‘Top 10 Must-See Attractions’ at Madurodam, broadly are: Miniature replica of the famous Rijksmuseum; One of the busiest ports in the world the Rotterdam; Netherlands' famous Tulip Fields; The Peace Palace; The Dutch Windmills; One of Europe’s largest airports Schiphol; Dam Square, the heart of Amsterdam; Netherlands' water management system, the Delta Works; Anne Frank House; the Erasmus Bridge etc. all of which symbolize modern Dutch Engineering.

Decision to place Madurodam in ‘The Hague City’ may have been influenced by historical connections and adequate space availability. In addition, the City offers a peaceful, family-friendly experience in besides being known for its diplomatic and governmental importance. Added to this, ‘The Hague’ is the seat of the Dutch Government and the Monarchy, making it an ideal place to represent ‘Dutch Culture and History’ in miniature form. George Maduro in whose memory Madurodam Park was founded, was a War Hero from The Hague. Further, The Hague is a significant tourist destination.

Similar to Madurodam Miniature Marvel, there are few world-famous miniature parks in the world, some bigger and some smaller. They are: the Mini-Europe in Brussels (Belgium), the Legoland Miniland, Minimundus in Klagenfurt (Austria), Tobu World Square in Tochigi (Japan), Window of the World in Shenzhen (China), Italy in Miniature, Gulliver's Gate in New York, Swiss miniature in Switzerland, Bekonscot Model Village in England, Cockington Green Gardens in Australia etc.

Miniature parks around the world, like Madurodam, offer visitors a unique way to explore famous landmarks and cities on a small scale. On seeing the Madurodam, our instant feeling was, it is much more than a tourist attraction. It is a celebration of Dutch resilience, creativity, and commitment to both historical preservation and innovation. For visitors from India, like me and my wife, it provides a powerful message, that, small things, when done with great care and vision, can create a lasting impact.

Just as Madurodam brings together history, technology, and culture in miniature, so too can our endeavors back home build bridges between tradition and modernity. We encourage our fellow citizens to explore such destinations, to see how other nations honor their past and embrace their future. It is essential to cherish and preserve our heritage while also striving for progress. Madurodam serves as a reminder that with vision, commitment, and unity, we can turn even the smallest ideas into something extraordinary.

Thus, after 57 days of our stay in Amstelveen (Amsterdam) from August 14, 2024 to October 9, 2024, and going around parts of the Europe, like Paris (France), Antwerp (Belgium), Emmerich and Hochelten (Germany), in addition to places of interest in Netherlands, we left for Hyderabad. In Amsterdam our weather experience was a totally bright sunshine most of the time except occasional drizzle. Our initial glimpse of Netherlands was on our way from ‘Amsterdam Schiphol Airport’ to my son Aditya’s House in Amstelveen, that included the cycling culture, well-maintained streets, vibrant neighborhoods, and quiet canals among others.

During our two months stay, we had been to Paris City by ‘Eurostar Train’ and there visited, ‘Eiffel Tower, Seine River, Love Lock Tradition, Pont de l'Alma Tunnel, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre Museum, Golden Triangle, Luxemburg university and Gardens, Arc de Triomphe Replica’ etc. among others. Paris was generally welcoming. Back in Amstelveen we visited ‘Amsterdam Forest Park’ located in about thousand hectares of lush greenery, near ‘Amstel River’ and has a variety of natural landscapes

We visited ‘Zaanse Schans’ or the ‘Windmill Town’ that depicted a glimpse into the Netherlands' rich industrial past. We had been for shopping to ‘Sligro Mal in Amsterdam’ which is a part of the larger ‘Sligro Food Group’ a prominent Dutch Company. On another sunny day, we had been to the ‘Vibrant Amstelveen Friday Market’ where we found the ‘Hub of Energy’ with local sellers and buyers are ‘Brought Together’ in a ‘Well-Organized Environment.’

One day we set off on a delightful road trip to ‘Antwerp in Belgium Country’ where our first experience of city's vibrant atmosphere was the touch of ‘Antwerp Central Station.’ Our little bit of shopping in the ‘Diamond World’ was memorable. The concept of a ‘Flight of Four’ where four different types of beer in smaller glasses were served, was equally thrilling. We also had been on a short visit to ‘Emmerich’ and nearby ‘Hochelten’ in Germany, both located near the German-Dutch border, where we visited ‘St Vitus Church, Rhine River, Emmerich Rhine Bridge.

The efficient waste management and recycling process in Amsterdam, through the ‘Three Garbage Bins’ placed in front of houses for waste segregation, and disposal across the city is perfect. The ‘Green Bin’ for organic waste, the ‘Blue Bin’ for paper and cardboard recycling, and the ‘Black Bin’ for non-recyclable waste. For ‘Organized Clearance of Garbage’ by the Municipality, waste from the bins is collected on designated days for each category, using specialized garbage trucks, equipped with mechanical arms or hydraulic systems to lift and empty the bins. Residents keep the bins filled outside on scheduled days, ensuring timely and efficient clearance.

With just a day left, we had been to IKEA for a last-minute shopping. Though we left this delightful place Amstelveen, where we enjoyed every bit of it, we would like to visit it greater number of times. Until then, ‘DAG’ (Good Bye) Amstelveen, and Thank You ‘Aditya, Parul, Kanak, and Irah’ for making it a ‘Memorable Stay.’

(End of Europe

Tour travelogue)