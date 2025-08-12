Delay in streamlining pension system leading to human suffering

In a country where social welfare is often the last lifeline for millions, denial or delay in disbursing pensions can be a question of life and death. A Central Information Commission 2014 order, though based on a case from Delhi, offers a crucial precedent that must not be ignored especially in light of mounting complaints of non-payment of pensions to BPL citizens in Telangana.

In this particular case, an elderly, impoverished woman—wholly dependent on her monthly pension from the Department of Women & Child Development—suddenly stopped receiving payments from April 2012. The department failed to notify her, offer any rationale, or provide support for over two years. Her desperate RTI (Right to Information) plea in June 2013 went unanswered or incompletely answered for months. Despite repeated visits to the office, there was only silence.

Stopping pension for no reason:

The appellant stated that she had been receiving a pension from the Department of Women and Child Development (WCD)/Social Welfare of the Delhi government under their pension scheme. From April 2012 she was not getting the pension amount from the department, which also filed to proactively provide any information on why her pension was abruptly stopped. The last pension payment that she received was on 6-3¬2012. It was Rs 4, 500 for the January to March 2012 quarter.

Eventually, the matter reached the CIC. The Commission’s order was damning. It held the Public Information Officer (PIO) accountable for dereliction of duty and awarded the woman Rs 43,500 in unpaid dues, simple interest from the date of non-payment, and Rs 5,000 in compensation. It noted that the failure to respond to the RTI within 48 hours, especially since the request pertained to “life and liberty”, was a serious violation of the RTI Act.

What makes this case profoundly relevant to Telangana is its glaring similarity to the state’s ongoing pension crisis. Reports from districts like Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and Warangal reveal that thousands of senior citizens and widows had not received pensions for months, citing bureaucratic gaps, digitization issues, and account linkage problems. Similar is the fate of those in many states, including Andhra Pradesh.

But here’s the core issue: Can a government that claims to serve the poor afford to neglect the very system that ensures their daily survival?

The Delhi CIC’s ruling strongly criticized the reasoning that the pension was stopped due to the absence of a bank account. Instead, it stated that reasonability and commonsense demand that payments should have continued through existing post office accounts until the transition was complete. The same logic must apply to Telangana, where Aadhaar and bank linkage have become hurdles for many poor beneficiaries who are digitally illiterate or live in remote areas.

Under Section 4(1)(d) of the RTI Act, every public authority must suo motu inform affected persons of decisions that impact them. The woman in this case should never have had to file an RTI to discover why her pension was stopped. The fact that she had to go through two appeals, spend years in uncertainty, and live off food donated by neighbors is not just an administrative lapse—it is a violation of basic human dignity.

The appellant stated that under Section 4 (1)(d), WCD was obligated to inform her on its own about the decision taken by it to stop her pension payments. If the department had provided complete information about its decision with respect to her pension, it would have enabled her to challenge the department’s decision to stop her pension or at least make alternative arrangements for her financial security. She stated that she is extremely poor and old and is wholly dependent on the pension given by the department. The Commission further directed the public authority to establish mechanisms that prevent abrupt stoppage of pensions and to ensure that communication is made before any disruption in benefits. It emphasized that RTI requests involving life and liberty must be handled within 48 hours.

Payments for government pensioners in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are generally credited to their accounts on or before the last working day of each month, except for the month of March, where the pension is credited on or after April 1.

However, it has been observed that payment of pension to pensioners is not credited in the account on the due date, as a result of which EPS pensioners face difficulties.

As of Apr 28, 2024, these beneficiaries account for 25.30 per cent of the total pensioners is 16,57,361 of the total 65,49,864, and the payment methods include Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Yhe Governments need to explain the reasons for the non-payment of pension in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Non-payment of pensions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today could be due to several reasons, including:

Potential reasons for non-payment:

Bank holidays: While August 10th is a Sunday, pension disbursement generally occurs on the last working day of the month. If the preceding day was also a non-working day, then that could explain why it hasn’t been credited yet.

Administrative delays: These can arise from issues at the pension disbursing agency (bank), or with the head of office, which might lead to delays in crediting pension amounts to pensioners’ accounts on the due date.

Pension verification issues: Some states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, require pensioners, especially those under specific schemes like the “Aasara” scheme in Telangana, to periodically verify their eligibility. Failing to do so can result in temporary suspension of pension payments. For example, in Andhra Pradesh, disabled pensioners need to complete a verification process according to a specific schedule.

Changes in pension schemes: The Aasara Pension Scheme has been replaced by the Cheyutha Pension Scheme, and beneficiaries are now slated to receive a higher monthly pension. Such transitions may lead to temporary delays during the initial implementation phase.

Non-submission of relevant documents: Some might not have received their pension if they have not submitted the necessary periodic certificates related to re-employment/employment, remarriage/marriage to their Pension Disbursing Authority (PDA) on the due dates.

Technical glitches or errors: Issues with the pension payment system itself, either at the state government level or at the bank, might lead to payment delays.

Notional increments and arrears: There have been protests and demands in Telangana regarding the non-implementation of Supreme Court judgments on notional increments for retirees and the reduction of the commutation restoration period. These issues are distinct from regular monthly pension payments but can still be a source of grievance. Telangana must take urgent lessons from this.

Immediate audit of delayed/stopped pensions: The Department of Women & Child Welfare and other welfare agencies must publish district-wise data on pending pension cases, clearly stating reasons.

48-hour response protocol for RTI on life/liberty issues: Any RTI concerning loss of livelihood or survival issues must trigger emergency response systems in all departments.

Compensation for delayed payments: As has been ruled by the CIC, Telangana must consider compensating pensioners who have suffered due to administrative lapses.

Alternative disbursement mechanisms: When bank accounts are unavailable or inactive, payments should be routed via post office accounts or cash disbursements through local municipal officers.

Officials’ accountability: Non-compliance with RTI mandates or FAA orders must lead to disciplinary action, including financial penalties.

Communication in local language: In rural Telangana, lack of awareness about pension status arises from poor communication. All decisions must be conveyed in Telugu and tribal dialects through notice boards, community radios, or local panchayat.

Inaction and silence from the government can destroy lives when it comes to welfare programs. Telangana’s poor citizens deserve more than schemes on paper; they deserve consistent support, timely payments, and a dignified life. Pension is not charity. It is a right earned through age, need, or circumstance. Denial without reason is not just negligence. It is an injustice. (Based on CIC/DS/A/2013/001589-SA Mrs. Sumitra Devi Vs. Women & Child Dev. Dept GNCTD)

(The writer is a former CIC and Advisor, School of Law, Mahindra University, Hyderabad)