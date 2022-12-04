Delhi liquor scam gets curiouser by the day

Misconduct and corruption are just synonyms and while discussing the issue we should examine if corruption exists at the apex level and would it be worthwhile to conduct the cleansing operation at a lower level?



As late Dr Ram Manohar Lohia had lamented in the Parliament, there is no rule of law in India, as the administration is functioning arbitrarily. Either the rules are not appropriate or they are not enforced properly. The result is one finds favouritism in every action of the government. It is a secondary question whether one gains monetarily or not as a result of favouritism. This favouritism, he said, besides arbitrary functioning, bribery and contravention of rules should be considered corruption.

Coming to the Delhi liquor case (DLC), it is not only about dishonesty but lack of realisation of the same (let us presume so at least) itself is corruption. The DLC could be called an evolving case still. But, the indications are that this could be of huge proportions with the alleged involvement of some top liquor syndicate names from the South – more so from the Telugu States.

The CBI investigation so far presents an interesting picture. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has remarked, upon being asked about his party's involvement in it, "I still don't understand what this liquor scam is about." Is it so? Does he really not understand the liquor scam? Or is it a predicament arising out of the government's move which had been forced to withdraw the new Excise policy after the money laudering had taken place to the tune of Rs 100 crore?

Rather his question should have been this: Why do you talk of the scam as I did not implement the new scheme as proposed or cleared by my Excise Minister? Even if money has already changed hands, I have not implemented the changes to the policy. Why blame me?

Are the people so naive? The argument just does not hold. Now, the name of a prominent Telangana politician who is a former MP of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, too, has popped up as 'involved' in the 'South's liquor gang.' Kejriwal will only be too happy that his reaction will find a reverberation down South and he has KCR to give him a clean chit.

Whether the scam is all about a political attack or if it is a fair probe will be established by the judiciary later. Till then charges will fly thick and fast and some retaliatory action would be witnessed. The Telangana government has already launched a SIT probe into the 'MLA purchasing' scandal which surfaced during the Munugode by-election.

It accuses the BJP of attempting to destabilise its government. It has named one of the BJP's top functionaries "as evidence leads to him" in their reports. The Telangana police states just as the probe agencies working the liquor scam say. There was an age when we would have said no one should doubt the probe agency's integrity in either of the scams. As both the Centre and the State governments wield no power over their agencies and as they are not in the habit of influencing them one way or the other, we must not suspect their credibility.

Aristotle came up with six elements to a drama: plot, characters, thought, diction, music, and spectacle. All of these factor into the performance of a play; however, each aspect is unique to the drama, as each play differs from another. To grasp how each of Aristotle's elements fits into a performance is crucial to understanding the difference between drama and prose. Prose can be either fiction or non-fiction. Similarly, a probe could also be either of the two, more so when it comes to political probes. These dramas, too, follow their scripts scrupulously and often audaciously, too. The manuscripts summarise the setting, stage directions, dialogue, and actions of all characters. All components of a script are outlined in a sequential order.

There is a difference, however, to the liquor scam. It got exposed in July last when Arvind Kejriwal's Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar found certain irregularities and procedural lapses in the new liquor policy that had been implemented in November last. Prior to this, liquor was sold through the civil supplies outlets throughout the city. This 2020 policy that became effective from the subsequent year meant entry of private retailers into the liquor market. Delhi was reportedly divided into 32 zones with each of it allotted 27 liquor vends. This meant that each municipal ward had at least 2 vends. The 'South gang' reportedly bagged the lion's share for an alleged consideration of Rs 100 crore.

The new policy followed hitherto unheard of practices – keeping liquor shops open till 3 am, facility of unlimited discounts by sellers and removal of the mandated MSP etc.

Probe suggests that the Chief Secretary who scrutinised the liquor policy files and notes then issued a report, seeking Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's response as excise is one of the 19 portfolios held by him.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena then ordered a CBI probe into it forcing the Delhi government to scrap the new policy altogether. By the time the damage for AAP was already done as the CBI conducted raids on Manish Sisodia and excise officials and other private players reportedly involved in it. An FIR was filed on August 19 accusing 15 persons of having a role in the scandal.

The liquor vending rights had been given to not only some favoured companies but huge concessions were also given to them in awarding the license fee. The CBI alleged that Rs 144.36 crore had been waived towards licence fee to be paid by the private parties and the import pass fee of Rs 50 per case of beer was also not collected. Foreign liquor prices were changed to the preference of the private parties. Some more charges, too, have been levied.

Money was allegedly deposited into the account of companies owned by persons close to Manish Sisodia, the CBI alleged. It is said that another company was owned by one Sunny Narwah who had close links with the bureaucracy. These are mere charges as of now.

There are more acts to the scam-dramas that will be unfolding soon. More entertainment is in store. In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, most of the States will be watching such dramas unfold. Only, people will fail to see the truth as it is always the first casualty. Each unto one's political preferences. In fact, by now we might have made up our minds. It does not matter if the politicians call it a game with loaded dice.