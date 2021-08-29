Devil quoting the scriptures?

It is ludicrous and reprehensible for the Taliban to dictate terms to India, in resolving pending issues between India and Pakistan, even before Taliban barely established its foothold as a terror state in Afghanistan. It is quite clear that Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is Pakistan's well orchestrated operation, in which Pak army regulars have taken part masquerading as marauding Talibanis. Some of the killed Taliban cadres were carrying the Pak army identity before the fall of Kabul, at the hands of the resistance.

No wonder, Taliban considers Pakistan as its second home, and makes no secret of the truth, proclaiming that it will not tolerate any activity on Afghan soil which goes against Pakistan's interest. This is an indication to what level Pakistan is capable of stooping in accommodating Islamist terror groups of all hues that India aptly called it, an epicentre of terror, which is pathetically ablivious of the disastrous consequences the country, and rest of the world would face as a result.

In a way Pakistan has given a self-certification to its role that the country is the breeding ground, as well effective supporter to the Islamist radical groups, even as the world is mulling to nail it in this regard to declare it as pariah, not fit to be included in any rational and civilised developmental activities and programmes.

The world has come to believe that terror outfits, despite their varied and diversely proclaimed agenda to islamise the world, are one and the same; when it comes to their achieving the end goal to Islamise the world. There is a need for a comprehensive plan to tackle this looming threat, to subdue the menace and ambition that is being entertained by the Islamists, without any compromise or concession in taming them.

The US experience must serve as a vital lesson in this regard, which attempts to differentiate between good and bad terror, in order to protect the commercial and political interests of the country. One is not sure if the US has learnt the lesson or not.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

II

Events unfolding in Afghanistan have far reaching ramifications and consequences not only for India, Pakistan, Russia but for Europe and America as well. Power through the barrel of gun always leads to mass destruction and trample upon basic human rights to live with dignity. Exodus to leave Afghanistan by locals as well as foreigners is testimony to the kind of social unrest and anarchy Taliban rule is causing.

America's decision to pull out after staying and siphoning Afghanistan's rich minerals for the last 20 odd years is strategic and well deliberated decision. It's certainly not impulsive and off the cuff decision. America's think tank which found its interests to back Ghani's govt were becoming unproductive, for reasons such as, (1) for spending huge money to keep Taliban at bay, (2), Taliban getting overt and covert support of funds and ammunition from China and Russia in continuing engagement with US forces with no end in sight and lastly Biden Govt's different plans to milk this situation.

Pakistan who thinks that situation has turned in its favour may soon would feel the heat. If Pakistan openly supports Taliban govt, India would have reasons to support Baluchis. ISIS has already stepped up and shown their prowess to strike at will in Kabul which is a grim pointer towards a long drawn turbulent war ahead.

Killing of 13 US soldiers beside 157 civilians in twin bomb blasts have shaken Biden Presidency and wounds seem to be self-inflicted. Biden's decision of hasty pull out without ensuring safe passage to foreign nationals and neutralising huge arsenal at Taliban's disposal may become Albatross around Biden's neck for a long long time. America has completely failed its allies for its expedient gains.

China is supporting Taliban for its own vested reasons. They want free access to their BRI initiative, already Pakistan playing a 'willing accomplice' by allowing access through Gwadar port. The port features prominently in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plan and is a crucial Link to China's Belt Raid Initiative. It's about 170 kilometres to the east if Chabahar port(Sistan and Balochistan in Itan).

Afghan crisis has far reaching geo-political ramifications for the region. It will hit the growth and development badly. With Talibans tasting blood they are a loose lion roaming around for its next prey. It could be Pakistan as well. They are well entrenched in Pakistan, a factor which was responsible for US's failure to eliminate them in the last twenty years. Their safe sanctuaries in Pakistan made it possible for them to survive the heat generated by US in Afghanistan. US very well knew it but their policy of running with the hare and hunting with the hunters was responsible for their current mess.

Much would depend on how Taliban leverages its relations with ISIS, because if their close their ranks, it would be a lethal alliance and would be a serious threat not only to this sub-continent but to the world. With one US's-thoughtless action world has come one step close to disaster. Sooner or later US will have to regret their decision but by that time China and Russia would have entrenched their positions.

Ashok Goswami, Mumbai