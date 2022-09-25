Divyotsavam... Brahmotsavam

Tirumala: All is set for the celestial fete of Brahmotsavam at Tirumala, the only festival in the country that is celebrated with unparalleled grandeur wherein the presiding deity along with his consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi are taken around in different Vahanas (Rathams) to the accompaniment of bhajans and fanfare around the streets surrounding the temple.

The fete will begin with Ankurarpanam on September 28 and would conclude on October 5 with Chakra Snanam. It is believed that during these nine days, Gods descend to participate in the daily festivities. Apart from special pujas, daily Annadanam is also provided during the festival.

Brahmotsavam was initiated in the year 986. It is said that Pallava queen Samsvaya donated lands to the Srivari temple for conduct of Brahmotsavam. Initially they were celebrated 12 times a year but over ages it has become an annual event.

Kaliyuga Vaikuntam

The Sri Vaishnava shrine is popular as Kaliyuga Vaikuntam. The Pallava, the Chola and the Vijayanagar kings strived for development of Srivari shrine. History shows that the Mysore Maharaja and Gadwal Samsthan chiefs visited Tirumala and promoted activities and Utsavams at Srivari temple. Later, 11th century onwards, Sri Ramanujacharya who visited Srivari shrine several times took initiative to frame temple traditions, regulations for puja etc., as per Agama Shastra.

Priority to common devotees

The twin Brahmotsavams are observed once in three years and during the Salakatla Brahmotsavam this year priority is given to common devotees for Darshan, Prasadam and Anna Danam. During the last two years due to Corona, festivities and Utsavas were held in ekantha without devotees.This year Brahmotsavam festivities will be held with original grandeur.

Since we anticipate footfalls in lakhs, elaborate arrangements are made for stay, Darshan and Anna Dana.

As the space for accommodation is limited, TTD is arranging special sheds and mobile bathrooms. For devotees benefit, Anna Dana will be held at several locations. Keeping common devotees in view all privileged darshans, VIP break, senior citizens divyanga, donors privileges, Rs 300 special Darshan, Srivani trust donors privilege Darshan etc., all have been cancelled. Henceforth, Sarva Darshan is open for 365 days and 24x7 basis. No recommendation letters would be accepted during all the nine days of Brahmotsavam.

Eye-catching Vahana Sevas

TTD is making extensive arrangements for devotees to watch the grand regalia of Sri Malayappa on Mada streets on all the nine days. Beginning with Ankurarpanam and Dwajarohanam, colourful festivities will enthral devotees. The Dwajarohanam is an event, wherein legendary Garuda, the chariot of Vishnu, atop the Dwaja not only invites Gods from three Lokas, but also oversees all festivities and guards against setbacks etc. On the evening of Dwajarohanam, Sri Malayappa Swami along with consorts Sri Devi and Bhudevi will go round the Mada streets where two lakh devotees can sit in galleries and witness the gala event. On the second day, Swami will ride Chinna Sesha Vahana and Hamsa Vahana.

On day three, Simha Vahana and Muthyapu Pandiri Vahana Seva will be offered. On fourth day, Kalpavruksha and Sarva Bhupala Vahana will take place and on the fifth day morning the God will be seen in Mohini Alankaram and Garuda Vahana.

On the sixth day, Hanumanta Vahana and Gaja Vahana, Surya Prabha and Chandra Prabha Vahana processions would be taken out.

Day seven will see Rathotsavam and Aswa Vahana will mark day eight. The event would conclude on ninth day morning with holy Chakra Snanam and Dwajavarohanam in the evening.

Colourful electrical and floral decorations and welcome arches are being erected. The TTD Board is committed to making Brahmotsavam as a household event for devotees. As per tradition, AP Chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will present Pattu Vastram to the Lord on September 27. All festivities, pujas, Vahana Sevas, devotee-friendly programmes will be live telecast by SVBC channel.

As Tirupati laddus are unique and devotees pilgrimage does not conclude without Srivari laddus, TTD has kept a huge stock of laddus for the Brahmotsavam. The TTD is geared up to manufacture five lakh laddus daily.

Similarly, arrangements are also made for tonsuring at least 60,000 devotees during Brahmotsavam with additional barbers.

SPECIAL MEASURES

