Do the trendy hangover cures work?

We’ve all been there. The pounding headache, relentless nausea, and the kind of tiredness no amount of coffee can fix. Hangovers are a reminder that last night’s fun comes at a cost. These days, hangovers aren’t just something to complain about over a greasy breakfast – they’re big business. The global market for hangover cures is now valued at $2.29 billion and projected to reach $6.71 billion by 2032. These products – ranging from capsules to drinks to patches – appear to be popular. Nearly 70% of drinkers say they would buy an effective hangover remedy. But any scientific evidence they work is thin.

What causes hangovers?

Despite years of research, the exact cause of a hangover is still unclear. But we know several biological processes contribute to that hangover feeling.

1. Your immune system is in overdrive When you drink, your body treats alcohol like a threat. It breaks alcohol down into acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct that triggers an immune response, releasing inflammatory chemicals called cytokines. These chemicals are the same ones your body uses to fight infections, which is why a hangover can feel eerily similar to being sick.

2. You’re dehydrated. Alcohol blocks vasopressin, a hormone that helps the body retain water. Without it, you make more frequent trips to the bathroom and lose more fluid than you take in, leading to thirst, dry mouth, and the classic hangover headache.

3. Your sleep takes a hit Although alcohol might help you fall asleep faster, it disrupts your natural sleep pattern. You get more deep sleep early on, but less rapid eye movement (REM) and light sleep stages. As the alcohol wears off, your brain rebounds with more REM sleep and frequent wake ups, leaving you groggy and cognitively impaired the next day.

4. Your brain is recalibrating. Alcohol disrupts several brain chemicals. It boosts gamma-aminobutyric acid, a calming neurotransmitter, and suppresses glutamate, which normally keeps you stimulated and alert. That’s part of why drinking feels relaxing. But as your body tries to rebalance, you may be left feeling anxious or irritable.

Hangover remedies

Modern hangover remedies have evolved well beyond the “hair of the dog”. You’ve got liver-protecting capsules, electrolyte-packed drinks, vitamin patches for while you party, and strips that dissolve on your tongue – all with the goal of accelerating recovery. A 2025 analysis which looked at hangover products marketed in Australia found B vitamins and sodium were the most common ingredients, appearing in nearly half of all products reviewed. B vitamins are often included based on the idea alcohol depletes them, while sodium is thought to support rehydration. However, there’s little solid evidence that significantly improves hangover symptoms in otherwise healthy people.

Natural ingredients such as ginger and dihydromyricetin, a compound extracted from the Japanese raisin tree, were also popular, featuring in more than one-quarter and one-third of products respectively. Ginger is widely used to treat nausea and vomiting, and there’s some evidence to support its effectiveness for gastrointestinal symptoms. However, this is not specific to hangovers. Dihydromyricetin has been marketed as a revolutionary hangover fighter, with claims it helps the liver process alcohol more efficiently.

Yet, when tested under controlled conditions, it failed to reduce hangover severity more than a placebo. Other popular ingredients show similarly underwhelming results. The amino acid L-cysteine has shown some benefits in one study, but the sample was too small to draw firm conclusions. Another product often marketed as a hangover remedy is Korean pear juice. If consumed before drinking, it may help the body break down alcohol more efficiently. A 2013 study found it slightly lowered blood alcohol levels and improved focus. However the effects were small, and it offered little benefit once a hangover had already set in.

Another natural remedy that has shown some promise is red ginseng. One study found participants who drank red ginseng extract after drinking alcohol were less thirsty, fatigued, had fewer stomach aches, and even had improved memory compared to people who drank just plain water. Mouse trials of ginseng have also shown consistent benefits across symptoms and biological markers of alcohol-related stress. How about IV drips and vitamin patches? Not all remedies come in pill or plant form. IV drips, often marketed as wellness boosters for energy, immunity, and even glowing skin, are now offered at clinics and “drip bars” for hangovers too. But unless you’re severely dehydrated, there’s little evidence these pricey infusions work any better than water, food and rest.

Vitamin patches are also trending, claiming to deliver nutrients through the skin while bypassing digestion. But again, studies don’t necessarily support this. Most vitamins are better absorbed through food or oral supplements.

There’s no magic cure

As the hangover remedy market continues to grow, science hasn’t kept pace with marketing claims. However, these science-backed strategies may help: -pacing yourself and having no more than one standard drink an hour gives your liver time to keep up, so you’re less likely to feel too drunk or hungover the next day -stay hydrated by alternating alcoholic drinks with water -eating before drinking slows alcohol absorption and can help reduce stomach irritation -get plenty of sleep after a big night out, as your body does most of its recovery while you rest.

Even a short nap the next day can help you feel better. Practising moderation can be difficult at the moment. But it’s likely to be your best bet to avoid waking up feeling rough the next day.

(The writers are from the Swinburne University of Technology)