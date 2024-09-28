‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’: Vision For Greener Future

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers. This campaign was inaugurated on June 5, 2024, with the planting of a Peepal tree by the Prime Minister at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

The essence of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ is a symbolic gesture – planting a tree in the name of one’s mother. This simple act serves a dual purpose: honoring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet. Planting a tree is a living tribute to mothers.

80 Cr Seedlings Planted

The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change successfully met its ambitious goal of planting 80 crore seedlings under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign by September 2024. The target was achieved on 25th September 2024, 5 days ahead of deadline. This achievement was made possible through collaborative efforts from government agencies, local communities, and various stakeholders.

World Record

On 22nd September 2024, the 128 Infantry Battalion and Ecological Task Force of the Territorial Army, a unit under the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), achieved a remarkable feat by planting over 5 lakh saplings in just one hour. The Territorial Army unit’s efforts were recognized by the World Book of Records, London, with several provisional world records, including:

Collective Actions

In line with Prime Minister Modi’s call, various ministries have embraced the campaign enthusiastically. Each ministry and department has made substantial contributions to this initiative, demonstrating a collective commitment towards sustainability, green cover enhancement, and fostering public engagement

Ministry of Defence announced a nationwide initiative to plant 15 lakh trees on Independence Day, August 15, 2024, under the banner of this campaign. This effort was carried out through the Indian Armed Forces, Defence PSUs, NCC, and other associated bodies, contributing to a greener and healthier India In addition, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched its own plantation drive, planting about 7,000 trees across urban and rural locations nationwide. This campaign, ran from mid-August, focused to expedite tree planting efforts, especially during the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign from September 17 to October 1, 2024.

Tech Boost With App Creation

To support this initiative, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ app. This innovative platform allows users to plant and dedicate a tree in honor of their mothers, with features such as easy image uploads, location tagging, and carbon credit tracking. The app even enables users to monitor the growth of their tree over time, offering a personal way to stay engaged in environmental protection.

The app’s user-friendly interface encourages individuals to become active participants in environmental conservation. Users can plant a tree, upload its image, and share their efforts on social media, inspiring others to join this meaningful cause.

Commitment to conscious future

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ is a movement that reflects India’s commitment to a sustainable and environmentally conscious future. By combining respect for mothers with a call to action for environmental protection, this initiative offers a way for citizens to contribute directly to creating a greener planet.

The success of this campaign lies in its simplicity and emotional appeal, encouraging people across the nation to plant a tree as a tribute to their mothers.

In doing so, they honor the nurturing power of both nature and motherhood, ensuring that future generations inherit a healthier and more sustainable world.