EV startup joins hands with Handiman

India's leading electric mobility start-up goEgoNetwork is taking its reach of providing quality Electric Vehicle (EV) charging solutions a notch higher with its latest partnership with facilities management major Handiman Services Limited. Through this partnership, goEgoNetwork will be providing exclusive EV charging solutions to the commercial and residential complexes managed by Handiman Services Limited, which are eyeing to install an in-house EV charging setup.



The organisation (goEgoNetwork), an OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol) certified company by the open charge alliance has been providing EV charging solutions to both residential and public spaces alike across the length and breadth of India. goEgoNetwork is willing to reach the residential societies managed by Handiman to reach a maximum number of EV users who seek charging solutions for their EVs at convenience in their vicinity.

Delivering solutions in more than 1,200 sites comprising corporates, industries, commercial and residential, Handiman is powered by a workforce of around 5,000 plus who have the expertise of maintaining over 100 million square feet of space. Through the strategic partnership, goEgoNetwork will tap the key cities in South India, like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysore and Hyderabad, which are showing a mounting demand for EVs right from two-wheelers to four-wheelers.

goEgoNetwork tests its charging stations extensively with all EVs available in the market to ensure optimal charging and minimal electricity losses. The installed charging stations can be plugged in to charge two-wheelers or four-wheelers of any model and make. The charging stations are equipped with user-friendly features like real-time battery status, remote management and reservations and seamless access to the residents.

Speaking about the partnership, Dheeman Kadam, Co-founder at goEgoNetwork, said, "The EV market in South India has been booming steadily with young millennials living in serviced apartments there investing wisely in aspirational means of commuting. Their primary worry has however been the lack of ample charging infrastructure in the vicinity of their residence. To bridge the gap, goEgoNetwork partnered with facilities management services provider Handiman, to enable us to install our robust EV charging stations in residential and commercial premises desiring an in-house EV charging setup."

At goEgoNetwork people get an opportunity to become a part of the green revolution that is a pioneer in manufacturing and installing EV charging infrastructure with products made completely in India. goEgoNetwork is the pioneer of the EV charging ecosystem in India. "We are committed to continuous growth in order to build a robust and reliable network of high-quality charging stations throughout the country-built and serviced entirely under the Make in India initiative. We envision keeping ones electric vehicles charged up while you shop, eat, work or relax with ease and simplicity," said the Co-founder of goEgoNetwork.

The parent company of goEgoNetwork was incorporated in Pune with a fully owned subsidiary based in the Netherlands. The company's goal from the start was to build top of the line EV charging products in India for the global market. The core team of the company was hired from the electric mobility and transactional banking industry and is led by marquee founders with deep-routed knowledge and expertise in the Electric Mobility and Data Analytics Segment.

At goEgo, the entrepreneurial mindset of every employee is encouraged, wherein the company employs best agile methodologies. "We believe in consistency and an efficient working system," said the Co-founder. The teams of the company work closely with industry consultants, government and private initiatives, to bring the best and most competitively priced solutions to customers. "We strive to not only be impactful but also tender, to be progressive but also sustainable, to be smart but also simple and to solve today's problems while caring for the future," said the co-founder. "To be the sustainable choice of a million people in our network by creating a fun, intelligent and reliable EV charging network that is easily accessible to everyone with a hassle-free experience," added the Co-founder.

goEgo partners enable customer success by identifying the right solution to address the unique needs of every individual or business. The goal is to provide a unified customer experience across product sales, implementation and support services.

Porus Behram Irani, Director, Handiman Services, said, "Over the last few years, strong impulse has been driving the penetration of e-vehicles in India. Even the government has been working towards the same and has taken great initiatives. Gated communities, housing societies, manufacturing units, industries, ecommerce, logistics and hospitals have already taken note of this trend and are working towards implementing the required infrastructure for EV users. We at Handiman cater to a vast network of EV users in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysore and Hyderabad, from whom we have received several requests to install compliant EV charging stations in the society's premises for ease of accessibility."

The partnership of Handiman Services with goEgoNetwork comes at the right time, benefitting all the stakeholders. Handiman has always been, wanting to be a part of this revolution and bring value to several customers. "We are happy to partner with goEgo to set up charging stations to offer residents a reliable and safe charging infrastructure within the premises," said the Director.