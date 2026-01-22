Naini ‘coalgate’ saga : KTR sniffs secret pact between BJP, Revanth

Alleging that the BJP is acting as a shield for the Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday slammed Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy for his response to the Naini coal block irregularities, asking, “Can a thief ask for his own probe?”

The BRS leader took strong exception to the Union Minister’s stance on the Singareni Collieries tender scam, stating that it reflects a complete abdication of constitutional and moral duty. Reacting to Kishan Reddy’s statement that the Centre would only consider a CBI probe if the Congress government requested one, KT Rama Rao questioned the logic behind such an approach. “Can a daylight robber ever walk into a police station and demand an inquiry against himself?” he asked, remarking that the argument defies basic common sense.

KT Rama Rao said it was absurd to expect a Chief Minister, who is alleged to have facilitated illegal tenders for his own brother-in-law, to recommend a CBI inquiry into the same scam. He questioned whether this stance reflected ignorance on the part of the Union Minister or was the result of a secret understanding between the BJP and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He demanded clarity from the Centre on whether political compulsions were being placed above public accountability.

The BRS leader further alleged that the Union Minister’s failure to act, despite large-scale irregularities coming to light, amounted to throttling the Singareni Collieries institution. He reminded the public that the Centre holds a 49 per cent stake in Singareni and warned that the Union government would be held accountable for remaining a mute spectator to such corruption.

Referring to a “war siren” sounded by Singareni workers, KT Rama Rao noted that their demand for a thorough probe was a warning to both the state and central governments. He concluded that the protests reflect deep-rooted anger among workers who see their institution being systematically destroyed.