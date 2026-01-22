  1. Home
Rashtrapati awardee Reddy Jiishnu felicitated

  • Created On:  22 Jan 2026 10:26 AM IST
Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Dr P Chandrasekhar and Registrar Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy felicitating Reddy Jiishnu in Vijayawada on Wednesday

The Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Dr P Chandrasekhar felicitated Reddy Jiishnu, an NSS volunteer from Narayana Dental College (NDC)

Vijayawada: The Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences Dr P Chandrasekhar felicitated Reddy Jiishnu, an NSS volunteer from Narayana Dental College (NDC), Nellore, who was honoured with the Rashtrapati Award for Best NSS Volunteer – 2025 by President of India Draupadi Murmu for his exemplary service under the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Congratulating the awardee, the Vice-Chancellor praised Jiishnu’s dedication to community service and social responsibility, stating that his achievement has brought pride not only to Narayana Dental College but also to the entire university. On the occasion, Registrar Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy also appreciated Reddy Jiishnu for his outstanding contribution to NSS activities and lauded his commitment to serving society selflessly. The programme was attended by the NSS programme coordinator of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, who also congratulated the awardee and highlighted the significance of the Rashtrapati Award as the highest national recognition for NSS volunteers.

Rashtrapati Award NSSReddy Jiishnu honourDr NTR University of Health SciencesNarayana Dental College NelloreNational Service Scheme achievement
