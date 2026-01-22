Free health camp organised

Vijayawada: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Vikas Group of Institutions (VGTN), with the support of Andhra Hospital, Maxivision Eye Hospital, and Duhita Multi-Speciality Dental Care, successfully organised a free health check-up camp at the campus located at Nunna near Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The camp offered comprehensive medical screenings, including kidney, cardiac, eye, and dental examinations. A large number of students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff participated in the programme and made use of the medical services provided.

Specialist doctors from the participating hospitals conducted the health examinations and also created awareness on preventive healthcare and the importance of regular medical check-ups.

The doctors educated students on early detection of health issues and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The College Secretary and Correspondent, Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy, and the NSS unit expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the medical teams from Andhra Hospital, Maxivision Eye Hospital, and Duhita Multi Speciality Dental Care for their cooperation and dedicated services.

College Principal Dr PS Srinivas appreciated the efforts of the NSS unit, stating that such programmes play a vital role in inculcating a sense of social responsibility among students and contribute to their overall development.