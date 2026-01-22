Gold, silver hit fresh records on global buying rush

New Delhi: Extending the record-breaking rally, gold prices surged to a new high near Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital, while silver scaled a fresh peak of Rs 3.34 lakh per kg amid a worldwide chase for safe-haven assets.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity soared by Rs 6,500, or 4.24 per cent, to Rs 1,59,700 per 10 grams. Gold breached the crucial Rs 1.5 lakh-per-10-gram milestone in the national capital for the first time. Silver prices also continued their blistering jump for the ninth consecutive day and hit a fresh record in the local bullion market.