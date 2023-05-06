Expect no change of heart in Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his opening remarks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Goa on Thursday did not mince his words in calling out Pakistan over terrorism by saying that “cross-border terrorism” must be stopped. He also stated that India firmly believed that there is no justification for their terrorism. Of course, Pakistanis do not even understand the languages of the civilized world and only get schooled in terror languages. The malaise is much deeper than that manifests in the neighbourhood. The extreme and terror practices that the country has evolved through the radicalisation of Islam on which its birth was based is nothing less than that of the practices of the ISIS forces. However, it is not just the terror modules and their operators and operatives that are of concern for India.

Pakistan has always followed a dubious policy when it comes to India. When we say Pakistan, it includes everyone - army, ISI, elected rulers, media and even the people. All these have been fed on falsehood and lies and exaggerations due to their fanatical beliefs. Look at what its mainstream media like Dawn has to say on the SCO talks in India. In its editorial, this prominent newspaper of Pakistan which reflects the echo of the anti-BJP forces in the country says “However, there should be no great expectations as the SCO is not a forum for the resolution of bilateral disputes — although were the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers to exchange diplomatic pleasantries, it might help change the bitter tone of the relationship.” In the same breath, it goes on to say, “The SCO has great potential to bring geopolitical rivals together for the common good. For example, India applied to join the bloc led by China despite having a fractious border dispute with the latter.”

There is no point in shaking hands with blood on it. Poonch is still fresh on India’s mind. So are Pulwama, Uri and countless acts of terror and the whole unholy war being waged in Kashmir. India must not forget the funding of terror organizations like PFI, too. Anyway, Jaishankar reminded Pakistan in Goa that, “The menace of terrorism continues unabated. We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates.” Meaningful dialogue could be had with people who know the meaning of peace and friendship.

No one says stop talking to the neighbour. But, this neighbour of ours is a restless soul. Throughout its existence so far, it tried to destroy its neighbourhood. It meddled in Afghanistan blackmailing the West and using the same tactic, it kept bleeding India. Bangladesh suffered immeasurably in its hands. When Bangladesh became liberated and Afghanistan found its feet, it began using its seminaries and terror modules to begin their devil’s play again. When nothing much was left in its hands to destroy or damage, it began targeting its own people. The plight of Pakistan today is a result of the same deep-rooted malaise coupled with the insensitivities and corruption of the ruling classes. Pakistan is imploding. Even Gods cannot save it.