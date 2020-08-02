For BJP, even defeat seems to be a victory, ultimately!

Congress party has poached BSP MLAs and has merged them in their party. BSP chief Mayawati has urged her MLAs not to support Congress. But Congress is accusing BSP party's stand in supporting BJP. BJP is trying its level best to topple Congress government in Rajasthan with the help of horse trading. Congress party has lost power due to horse trading in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and now it seems it is not far to lose power in Rajasthan. Congress party had been mostly affected by the defection bug in many states. Rajasthan CM has accused that horse trading rate has been increased from 35 crores to 50 crores. It is shame that money has become the backbone of democracy. MLAS gets elected on some party and then switch over to another party is a great shame to democracy.

All parties are shamelessly promoting Aaya Ram Gaya ram culture. Nowadays defection is not projected as immoral but is accepted currency of Indian politics. BJP is poaching Congress MLAS and Congress is shouting to save democracy. Congress is accusing that BJP is indulging in horse trading .Earlier Congress has done same thing. Congress party should know that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others.

In our country there is a flawed democracy. The elections have become meaningless. It seems BJP party wins even when people are rejecting or disenchanted with it. If an opposition party does wins a state election there is no problem for BJP. The MLAS can be wooed and bought over and a BJP government can be established. In this way BJP wins even it loses.

Defeat is also a victory for BJP. The elected MLAs of Congress will soon switch over to the BJP for few suit cases, for Ministerial birth or for fear of investigating agencies or for the endless tax raids. Poaching MLAs, buying them with suit cases, hoarding MLAs in resorts has become a common practice in Indian politics. Democracy under BJP has suffered as much as it suffered under the Congress. Anti defection law needs to be changed. Until then elections in our country are meaningless.

Zeeshaan, Kazipet