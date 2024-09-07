Fourth City: Revanth’s grand vision for a futuristic Hyderabad

“Fourth City,” the brainchild of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (RR), has been listed on the “SPEED” agenda – a visionary project aiming to transform Hyderabad into a metropolis that marries tradition with futuristic aspirations.



In the vein of polymaths like Leonardo da Vinci, Franklin Roosevelt, and Rabindranath Tagore, RR’s endeavor seeks to enhance various aspects of the city’s infrastructure, culture, and community life.

From Psuedo Polymath to Philomath

While the previous Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), often labelled himself a polymath, his legacy includes controversial engineering projects like Kaleshwaram that burdened public funds. RR, in contrast, positions himself as a Philomath – one who actively seeks knowledge and excellence across different fields, aiming to better serve society. RR is not just focussed on adding infrastructure but on fostering a community that thrives on knowledge, art, culture, and innovation.

RR has already demonstrated his collaborative spirit by inviting prominent figures like Anand Mahindra to chair the Skill Development University. His declaration of “Fourth City,” a new urban hub to complement Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad, is his most ambitious challenge yet. This city aims to cater to young urban professionals and aspirational youth, promising a vibrant environment with world-class work culture, technology, entertainment, and more.

A Future-Ready City vision unveiled

RR envisions a city that includes everything from ritzy entertainment, eye-catching art and cultural displays, state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure, and top-notch hotels and resorts. His vision also includes meticulous housing colonies, excellent healthcare facilities, and a seamless road network that ensures connectivity to airports and other key hubs. The proposed “Fourth City” will be an aspirational hub, a symbol of modernity, and a testament to RR’s forward-thinking leadership.

Strategic Infra and Beyond

RR’s vision is not just limited to the creation of “Fourth City.” He also plans to expand Hyderabad’s existing infrastructure, including the Regional Ring Road (RRR), a potential second airport, and the modernization of railway and bus stations. These developments, coupled with the already robust network of highways, metro connectivity, and an international airport, position Hyderabad to become a global city, a “megapolis” with multiple urban centers.

Leadership and Legacy

RR, unlike his predecessors, is determined to break the traditional shackles and push Hyderabad towards a future that is both innovative and inclusive. His mantra, “The future is here to stay,” reflects his confidence in transforming Hyderabad into a city that not only meets but exceeds global standards. He envisions making Hyderabad the healthcare capital, a sports Mecca, a culinary destination, and a haven for investors. With cutting-edge AI cities, top-tier healthcare facilities, and Michelin-rated restaurants, “Fourth City” aims to set a new benchmark for urban living in India.

Call to Action

As the people of Hyderabad and the broader Telangana region looks forward to this transformation, RR’s leadership offers a beacon of hope. His track record in overcoming challenges, whether it be electoral victories or party leadership, instills confidence in his ability to deliver on his promises.

RR’s vision for Hyderabad is not just about physical infrastructure but about creating a legacy that future generations will look back on with pride. His call to action for the citizens of Telangana is clear: support this bold endeavor to ensure that Hyderabad’s future is as bright and prosperous as envisioned.

As we await the launch of this ambitious project, one thing is certain – Hyderabad is on the brink of a renaissance, and RR is leading the charge.

(Writer is a senior Congress leader)