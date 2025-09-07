Governance is a relay race, not a sprint

Conventions, best and next practices breathe life into democracy

Democratic practices, conventions, deviations and conformities by succeeding governments, regarding policies, schemes, and programmes of predecessor, should preferably be in tune with policy continuity, ensuring stability and predictability. Long-term infrastructure projects and social welfare measures benefiting vulnerable sections need to be generally sustained beyond illogical political considerations

Welfare Schemes, irrigation, power, and other capital-intensive projects, expressways, urban infrastructure etc. can never be ‘personal trophies’ of one CM or PM, and instead they are people’s assets. Citing few faults, here and there, whether genuine or insignificant, irrespective of well meaningful intentions of those who conceived and created them, blaming lock, stock, and barrel, amounts to demolishing the very faith of citizens in governance. When a successor government treats its predecessor as an enemy to be erased and as a nuisance to be silenced, democracy shrinks into a majoritarian ritual.

Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka while announcing the dedication of the 4000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, to the nation by January next year, deserving complements, instead of praising, criticized former CM KCR that, the project was delayed by two years due to the ‘negligence of BRS government.’ Likewise, CM Revanth Reddy instead of appreciating, blamed KCR alleging that, he restricted total reservations in the state to 50 per cent, that became hurdle for 42 per cent reservation for BCS.

Notwithstanding the veracity in these statements, the fact and the irrevocable contemporary history was that, KCR laid the foundation stone for the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant utilizing ‘Supercritical Technology’ on 8 June 2015. Work on Unit One commenced on December 31, 2023. Similarly, when ‘Telangana BCs, SCs, and STs Reservation Bill’ was passed in Assembly on April 16, 2017, KCR ‘Unequivocally Asserted the Rights of the State’ in reservations, making it amply clear that, the data is ‘Quantifiable and Impeccable’ as per the Apex Court Judgement for enhancing percentage beyond 50 per cent Cap. KCR initiated the process to enhance BCs overall quota. I was CPRO to CM then.

As against these, when Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu invited OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to establish his office in Hyderabad, for which Altman in his post on X announced the company’s decision to open its first India office, BRS Working President KTR has struck a positive chord across the nation with non-partisan, state-first approach in welcoming OpenAI CEO to Hyderabad. This statesmanship in welcoming OpenAI, despite it being Revanth Reddy government’s initiative, has drawn nationwide praise.

Constitutional provisions unless otherwise supported by well laid established conventions, best and next practices and past experiences have absolutely no value. Convention is an accepted concept that refers to the way or manner of doing things by those people who are expected to do those things. For effective nourishment of parliamentary democracy, the existence of a silent constitution beyond the written one- the conventions that endures trust, continuity, and civility is essential. These are born in conversations, consultations, and willingness to convince or get convinced.

The best course should be that, each successor had paused to consult the predecessor, in private candour. Mistakes if any could be corrected, resources saved, and progress uninterrupted. Democracy flourishes in consensus, that respectfully listens to the voice of those who once held office and values their wisdom. Nevertheless, the predecessor CM or PM, being in the opposition, too has moral and responsible duty. The greatness is not constant open criticism but mature guidance, offering closed-door advice before open denunciation, using experience as an asset rather than a weapon.

When both rulers and rivals embrace this unwritten law of conventions, democracy rises above partisan quarrel. Consensus, the true spirit of democracy lies in giving space to other’s view, and that cultivation happens only when governments listen with humility, Opposition speaks with responsibility, and both sides recognize that the state’s progress is larger than their partisan triumphs. Consensus born out of conventions and respectful consultations is the only durable path forward.

Unwritten conventions, conversations, consultations, and readiness to convince or get convinced sustain true democracy. Constitution gives a structure, but conventions give it character. Leaders must engage in meaningful conversations instead of partisan monologues and acknowledge that governance is not contest of egos but a shared responsibility. Consultations are affirmations of respect for those who came before, who differ, and represent voices outside the ruling majority.

Democratic continuity is not achieved by erasing the past, but by conscientiously building on it; not by claiming monopoly of wisdom, but by weaving together many strands of thought into a common fabric. Equally important is the role of those who once held power, obviously possessing insights, lessons, and even confessions that could enrich the policy-making of their successors. Instead, if they confine to reactive role of fault-finders, condemning everything a new government does, whether good or bad, but not proactive engagement, then it leads to unhealthy practice. Why not a closed-door advice on what worked during their tenure, candid sharing of mistakes made if any, and suggestions for rectification?

Each Government dismantling what the other built, and each Opposition ridiculing what it once defended, or successor initiated, it results in a vicious circle. The greatness of Opposition lies in the responsive use of its experience and recognizing that, the responsibility of leadership does not end when power slips away. Their experience should never be wasted in bitterness or in blind criticism. The true spirit of dissent lies in correcting. Likewise, every incoming government should consult its predecessor before Tampering with any Capital-Intensive Project and before indulging in wholesale criticism. ‘Governance is a Relay Race, not a Sprint.’

For instance, Kaleshwaram Project, the ‘world's largest multi-stage, multi-purpose, lift irrigation project on River Godavari’ which was inaugurated with grandeur on June 21, 2019, at its starting point in Medigadda, was showcased with pride as a ‘marvel that would transform barren lands.’ Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, CM KCR, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy participated in the inauguration. However, when few technical flaws emerged, cracks appeared, literal and figurative, the succeeding dispensation discovered that, every nut and bolt was conspiracy. Instead of quietly eliciting possible clarifications and planning rectification from former CM KCR, who conceived the Project, he was criticised loudly by Congress leaders.

The tragedy of politics is the immaturity of treating governance as a private quarrel. Projects worth thousands of crores become weapons in the political blame game. Leaders who laid foundation stones watch successors gleefully abandon them. Ordinary people including farmers pay the price. And hence,Conventions of continuity and consultation are precisely the forms of constitutional morality that must be cultivated.

Governments may change, but people remain. Rulers may change, but the people do not. The choice is to evolve conventions where every government, however different, becomes custodian of the same dream of a stronger, harmonious, and truly democratic state. The real message is simple yet profound: development projects are not private assets’ to be discarded like broken toys. They are lifelines that belong to generations. If conventions of continuity, consultation, and consensus were to take root, managerial politics would graduate to mature statesmanship.

In the evolution of democracy, there comes a moment when the written word of law seems insufficient to capture the larger spirit of governance. Conventions, best and next practices breathe life into democracy and build trust in governance. Nurturing such conventions is not merely desirable but imperative. Political vendetta played out through halted projects and dismantled welfare nets is undesirable. The wisdom to be is to treat governance as a baton passed from hand to hand’ rather than as a weapon to strike opponents. India must now cultivate conventions, continuity in development, consultation on people’s schemes, consensus on projects, until they become more binding than the text of the Constitution itself.