Governor’s speech ignores growth during KCR regime

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address to both Houses of Legislature on December 15, 2023 was a neatly prepared ‘Vision Document’ by the new Congress government. Nonetheless, had the contents been ‘Little More Graceful,’ acknowledging ‘A Little Growth’ in few areas of KCR government, sitting now in opposition, it may well be a ‘Value Addition’ and ‘Statesmanlike Approach’ by the government that prepared it as a prerogative.

Customarily, Governor addresses the first session of legislature each year, or a new Legislature after General Election, under Articles 175 and 176 of Constitution, without deviating from the Cabinet-approved speech. However, negligible deviations once in a while cannot be construed as violation of Constitutional Law, though it may amount to ‘Little Aberration’ of a convention. The Governor’s address as approved by the Cabinet shall contain a review of ‘Government’s Progress Card and Future Plans.’ Formally, the draft maybe forwarded to the Governor, beforehand, seeking suggestions. The law and convention is that the Governor reads the final speech in toto.

Governor Dr Soundararajan in her address commended the Cabinet led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and assured that the ‘Fruits of Change’ would reach the people in full measure. She described the previous government, as ‘Ten Years of Repression, Autocratic Rule, and Dictatorial Tendencies,’ whereas the new government is ‘People’s Government, and People’s Governance.’ She thanked former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for creating Telangana State in 2014. Assurance of ‘Definite and Time-Bound Action Plan’ to implement guarantees promised in poll manifesto is the highlight of her address.

In spite of the fact that the document, ‘Telangana Economy,’ released by the government a day before, factually placing on record the ‘Exceptional Financial Growth’ in ten years (of KCR government), the Governor’s address mentioned that the ‘Entire Financial Discipline’ in the state is destroyed, and there is ‘No Fiscal Discipline’ or ‘Financial Prudency.’

According to ‘Telangana Economy,’ the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) which is a comprehensive scorecard of a ‘State’s Economic Health, Size of the Economy, and its Growth Rate,’ at current prices in 2022-23 is Rs 13,13,391 crore, with a growth of 16.3%. Per Capita Income (PCI) which is the metric for determining a ‘State’s Economic Output or Average Income for Each Person’ and ‘Measure of Standard of Living in a State,’ is Rs 3,12,398, and ranked 3rd in the country.

Reminiscing the past, on March 6, 2020, the Governor in her maiden address to the Joint Session of Telangana Legislature, showered praises on the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and even mentioned that, ‘The Greatest Advantage for Telangana State is that the person who led Separate Statehood Movement himself became the Chief Minister of the newly formed State and leading it from the front and getting marched towards the path of progress and development.’ The Governor further mentioned that, ‘if we make a comparison of the situation that existed when the Telangana State was formed and now, the delightful achievements and success, in such a short span of time, is being observed with admiration by the entire country.’ Well, this is the normal way of Governor’s address, irrespective of who is CM and whichever party is in power. Governor ‘Seldom has Any Other Option or say,’ except to read the Cabinet-approved speech, irrespective of authenticity. This is democracy and politics!!!

Once speaking on the Motion of Thanks to Governor’s Address, the then CM KCR categorically said that the Governor had to read the prepared script of government and cannot even change one word from the cabinet-approved speech. Refuting criticism by (Congress) opposition parties that the speech resembled like ‘TRS Manifesto,’ KCR said that poll promises of the party in power necessarily reflect in Governor’s Address. The same way Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy responded when a similar criticism was made by the opposition (BRS), that Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address resembled the Congress manifesto. Unhesitatingly, the CM brushed aside BRS criticism, and declared that ‘Yes, it is Our Manifesto.’

Politics are often unpleasant in India. Taking one stand while in ‘Position’ and diametrically the other stand while in ‘Opposition’ is typical. Gracefully accepting suggestions from the opposition is seldom done, with a few exclusions. For instance, when Congress Leader K Jana Reddy pointed out that the Governor’s address immediately after the formation of Telangana should have included ‘Thanks to Sonia Gandhi’ for her role in formation of Telangana, the then CM KCR positively responded. KCR thanked Sonia Gandhi profusely, saying that it was because of her initiative that the dream of Telangana people came true and placed it on record in the House. KCR also thanked BJP, CPI, BSP and 33 parties, who supported the Telangana Bill, while replying on motion of thanks.

A similar grace was displayed by KCR on another occasion. Describing the Modi government’s ‘Ayushman’ as inferior to ‘Arogyasri,’ KCR in the Assembly credited ‘Arogyasri’ and ‘108 Ambulance Services’ to YS Rajasekhara Reddy and the Congress government. KCR also made it clear that whatever the good schemes were implemented by his previous governments, his government, without any false prestige, would continue them. ‘Assignment of Lands’ policy of Congress party initiated during Indira Gandhi’s time as part of 20-point Economic Programme was welcomed by KCR.

In the ‘British Model of Parliamentary Democracy,’ delivering the speech in each ‘New Session of Parliament’ is an important prerogative of the Monarch. Right from receiving the King at the Sovereign’s Entrance of the Palace of Westminster among others by Lord Chancellor, with the ‘Purse containing the King’s Speech,’ proceeding to the Robing Room where the King robes and puts on the ‘Crown and Regalia,’ and then ceremonially proceeding to the Chamber of the House of Lords, where the King is seated on the Throne, with the Lord Speaker and Lord Chancellor standing on His Right, and finally after a few more ceremonial formalities, the King delivering His Speech from the Throne, ‘Prepared by the Government of the Day,’ it is all strictly ‘Conforming to both Law and Convention.’ The President of India’s address, too, is the ‘Statement of Policy’ of the government and drafted by it, containing a review of various activities and achievements.

In couple of instances, Governors did deviate from the Cabinet-approved speech. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, on this year January 9, skipped some portions from the prepared speech. In 2020, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, before reading out one paragraph, with which he disagreed, read it to honor CM Pinarayi Vijayan. In 2018 Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, skipped a few parts critical of Modi Government. Governor Tripura Tathagata Roy in 2017 skipped parts of speech drafted by Left Front government. West Bengal Governor Dharma Vira in 1969 skipped the words, ‘Unconstitutional Dismissal of first UF Government by the Congress Ruled Center.’

In a democratic polity, systems and practices are guided either by ‘Laws or Conventions or Both.’ The former is a rule and binding as its compliance is ensured by the state machinery. The latter, though universally observed, is an unwritten understanding and more optional, except fear of moral or social alienation,

but not legally enforceable. A blatant breach of convention is likely to be criticised by the press and bring the violator into disrepute. Conventions are obeyed in Britain, the ‘Mother of Democracies’ by letter and spirit. The British model is adopted in India to some extent.

Including opposition’s choice of contents, in the Governor’s address, however much true they may be, other than the one, prepared by government of its choice with the approval of Cabinet, which is binding on Governor, is absolutely right for the time being. It is both Convention and Law. However, it is for consideration whether in future succeeding governments could avoid contents that

are absolutely false about preceding governments and thus establish a ‘New Healthy Convention.’