Hanuman Jayanti: High Court gives nod for bike rally with only 21 members

Hyderabad : The High Court single judge bench led by Justice Kunuru Lakshman On Monday has permitted only 21 Hanuman Deeksha devotees to take out a bike rally of 21 bikes on Tuesday from Ram Mandir, Gowliguda to Hanuman Mandir, Tadbund, Secunderabad in view of Hanuman Jayanti.

The court passed these orders while dealing with the writ petition filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal to permit 50-60 Deeksha devotees to take out the rally on Tuesday from Gowliguda Ram mandir to Tadband Hanuman mandir.

Justice Lakshman has directed the petitioner to follow the Covid guidelines issued by the Union of India strictly and conduct a press meet appealing the devotees/public not to congregate and not to witness the said event in view of the steep surge in Covid cases.

The police station SHOs of en route were directed to take videography of the entire rally. The Additional CP, Hyderabad is directed to file a report by May 19 to the court informing violations if any take place with regard to the order.

The respondent police authorities are granted liberty to intervene in the rally if any violations take place.

The court considered the submissions made by GL Narsimha Rao, petitioner's counsel that the petitioner has taken all steps in view of the rising Covid Cases, reduced the number of participants from two to three thousand to 50-60 and appealed the devotees, through press meet, to not to congregate and witness the rally and requested the court to permit half mandal (21 devotees) out of mandal (41 devotees) to take out the bike rally.