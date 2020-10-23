Increased relevance of Vedas in the modern era

India is the largest democracy in the world. We are a secular country which is a host of number of religions like Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism. The major population of the country follow Hinduism which is about 80 per cent.



Our culture is a heritage of social norms, ethnical values, traditional customs, belief systems and artefacts etc. India's languages, religions, dances, music, architecture, food and customs differ from place to place within the country. Therefore, our country is epitome of "Unity in Diversity." India has ancient Vedic culture which was based on Sanatan Dharma, also known as Vedic religion.

In due course of time the Vedic religion merged with local traditions resulting in emergence of Hinduism. Sanatan dharma is the oldest religion in the world, which is based on the collection of spiritual laws discovered by Rishis thousands of years ago and is prehistoric and absolute in nature.

Sanatan dharma signifies duties performed in one's spiritual identity and are thus same for everyone, irrespective of sect, caste or class. It consists of virtues such as honesty, refrain from injuring living beings, purity, goodwill, mercy, patience and generosity. As a matter of fact, SanatanDharma is transcendental which is beyond our temporary belief system.

The first canonical text of Hinduism, the Rigveda was composed in between 1500- 1200 BCE and the subsequent three Vedas in between 1200-1000 BCE which were on the concept of Sanatan Dharma.

Hindu Dharma is built on the foundation of self-realisation, emancipation with the objective of enlightenment. The term Hindu is derived from "Sindh" a river in the north. The Muslim rulers especially the Persians called the people living around the river Sindh as Sindhu which means Hindu, which was only a few centuries ago. Consequently, in the beginning of 19th century Hinduism became in existence to be understood and practiced as religion by Indians.

The Hindu dharma is guided by Karma a person undertakes. It is a mystical religion which teaches the followers to experience the truth within by way of Karma, Bhakti, Gyan and feelingof oneness withGod.

Sanatan Dharma professes eternal or absolute set of duties or religiously ordained practices incumbent upon Hindus as established in our canonical texts, while few may be relevant today but many of them have become irrelevant in the era of Science and Technology or may become so in due course of time.

I am quoting here a few practices from our canonical texts which have been enlisted there in, which are irrelevant:

"A no bhadhra kratavo yantu visvatah." translates to:"Let noble thoughts come to us from any direction. "This actually is the essence of the Vedas.'Ekam satt viprah bahudha vedanti' translates to: The Vedas teach us to pursue truth, to accept nothing but the truth, which is one, in another way.That truth or satt is synonymous with being and becoming, with life and living in all its manifestations. In present time at personal, family, general public and political levels, is it followed?

Vedas exhort us to live together in spirit of love and harmony (AV.3.30-4), aimed at our collective happiness (RV 5.60). Do we live with love and maintain communal harmony at states and national levels? Let us not be greedy… (YV. XL. 1.2). Do we adhere to it ? Let the wealthier person be generous. Except a few philanthropists, are the wealthier people generous? One who eats alone verily eats nothing but a sin (RV. X. 117,5-6) Is it relevant now? Let us be kind and considerate to brothers, friends, neighbours and even strangers. (RV V. 85.7)To what extent it is relevant?

A few more essence of Vedas are:

1. Share what you have physical, mental, moral or spiritual with all.

2. Melt all illusory differences .

3. Remove all barriers that separate man to man. We can check where we stand about their relevance?

There is mention of Aranyakas in Vedas. As is mentioned, Aranakyas were mainly meant for Vanprashtha Ashram after 75 years and performing other rituals hence need to be protected. Do we follow it.?

On the other hand we have mercilessly destroyed the forests throughout the country, for illegal smuggling of timber, poaching and illegally occupying the forest lands by the people. In addition unmindfully diverting virgin forest areas for non-forestry purposes by the governments.

There is mention in Atharvaveda about diseases. It is a known fact that two thirds of the known human infectious diseases are shared with animals. Deforestation results in the emergence of infectious diseases.

In addition, we know the role of Forests in carbon sequestration. By checking deforestation and mitigating emissions of green house gases, we can limit rising sea levels, intense drought, destructive storms, floods and other catastrophic effects. Are we able to do?

Rigveda's last hymn voices, the human aspiration to march together in common concert; 'Sangachchadvam'; to think, meet and talk in unison to arrive at a true concurrence of hearts and minds,'Samchittam', 'Samanah'; in order to formulate policies conducive to common man.

Are we really able to follow it at village, block, tehsil, district, state and national levels where in common man's welfare is taken into consideration in true spirit.? In addition, there may be number of issues which are irrelevant in present day situation.

It is a matter of concern, being part of the religion, looking at the fate of the 'Noble Principles' of our canonical texts. The main reason could be lack of awareness in the society.

It would be advisable, on the pattern of Sanskrit where in the Government of India has planned to introduce this language in all the Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country, to introduce these noble principles of our canonical texts initially in the academics. This will help to infuse those values in the minds of young generations. If they start inculcating the habit of following those values/principles in their day to day lives, it will improve the standard of morality and truthfulness among the family, community, society and nation as a whole in the generations to come.

(The writer is a retired IFS officer. The views expressed are personal.)