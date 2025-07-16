India should develop indigenous technology to accelerate its drone push

In recent years, drones have moved from niche innovation to critical national infrastructure, especially in defence and surveillance. They are now widely deployed along borders, used for intelligence gathering, and integrated into real-time combat strategy. However, with this rise in usage comes a rising concern—security risks linked to foreign components, particularly from neighboring countries.

Investigations in the past have revealed that even drones supplied to the Indian armed forces, including those deployed in sensitive border areas, contain parts from countries that share land borders with India, even though this is supposed to be restricted. Many of these drones were procured from vendors, who simply self-certified them as free from such components. The absence of a strict, independent verification mechanism left room for vulnerability, a loophole that could have serious implications. What we see today is a world where control over data and devices can determine strategic outcomes and such gaps can no longer be ignored.

If foreign-made components, particularly from likely geopolitical adversaries, are embedded in India’s defence drones, there is the risk that these systems could be accessed remotely or compromised. Such interference could lead to loss of sensitive information, operational disruption, or worse, exploitation during conflict.

A regulatory framework to safeguard security:

To address this, the Indian Army, along with relevant ministries and agencies, is working on a comprehensive framework to regulate the source and integrity of drone components.

This framework, currently under consideration for approval, is designed to close existing loopholes, enforce quality standards, and ensure greater accountability in the drone manufacturing ecosystem. While this is an important step, it’s part of a larger and longer-term journey toward strategic independence. At the heart of this shift is the urgent need to develop indigenous drone technology. The logic is straightforward: owning the design, development, and production processes allows a country to maintain control over how drones operate, where data flows, and how quickly systems can adapt to changing needs.

Indigenous drone technology matters:

There are several advantages to building drones entirely locally.

First, it reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, especially in times of diplomatic tensions or global supply chain disruptions. Second, it is cost-effective; domestically manufactured drones are often more affordable and scalable, enabling the government to deploy them in greater numbers across various applications.

Third, local manufacturing allows engineers to design drones tailored to India’s unique geography, from high-altitude Himalayan terrain to dense forests and deserts, ensuring better performance in real-world conditions. Fourth, it significantly shortens turnaround times for upgrades, repairs, and improvements — an essential factor in high-stakes defence environments.

Fifth, when a drone is built ground up, this then allows for drone communication to also be secured better with encryption. This is particularly important since drones essentially use wireless communication that currently doesn’t have the most robust encryption, to prevent hacking.

The challenge-Moving from assembly to manufacturing:

While the intent is strong, challenges remain. Much of India’s drone ecosystem currently relies on assembling imported parts rather than building fully indigenous systems. Core technologies like semiconductor manufacturing, advanced sensors and electronics fabrication are still in early development stages domestically. This gap limits the depth of self-reliance and will take time to bridge. But progress is underway, and government-backed initiatives are already pushing innovation, research, and skill development in this space.

In parallel, the focus isn’t just on building drones, but also on building counter-drone systems. With the nature of modern threats constantly evolving, it’s equally important to defend against drones that may be used for espionage or attack. An integrated approach that includes both offensive and defensive drone capabilities will be the key to securing India’s airspace and critical infrastructure.

Looking ahead-Innovation and global leadership:

India’s long-term goal is clear: to develop a secure, self-reliant drone ecosystem that not only strengthens its defence posture but also positions it as a global player in drone technology. The push for indigenisation is a strategic necessity. Drones have become an important part of modern warfare; it is necessary to have full control over them. This helps protect our borders, keep the country safe, and prepare our army for the future.

(The writer is co-founder and CEO of Pantherun Technologies)