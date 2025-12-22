Indigo’s December crisis makes for a wake-up call

Encourage establishment of more FTOs. Make land allotment at tier 2 and tier 3 airports easier, make exclusive slots for flying training at these airports. Give tax concessions and subsidies. Encourage collaborations and PPP investments in establishment of world-class training facilities, with simulators of modern aircraft

India is witnessing exponential growth in aviation, thanks to which it now occupies the third position in the aviation market.

As per ICRA estimates, domestic air passenger traffic is expected to grow by 7-10 per cent in FY2026 on YoY basis, reaching 175-181 million passengers, following a 7.6 per cent increase on YoY basis in FY2025 to 165.4 million passengers.

However, the massive flight cancellations by Indigo, the country’s largest operator, raises doubts about the reliability of air travel in the minds of the travelling public.

It is time to revisit the existing policies and make them proactive to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 by overcoming the shortcomings on a war-footing. Here are some thoughts in this direction:

DGCA:

Give Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) true autonomy with total responsibility to regulate the civil aviation sector, as envisaged in the Civil Aviation Authority (CCA) Bill, 2013. This Bill provides for appointment of a chairman, members, and an aviation expert as a Director General for fixed tenure by a high-level committee, with total functional and financial autonomy.

CAA would have powers for creation of posts and recruitment of its own personnel, apart from administering the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, and all other legislations governing the sector. The CAA would not be an attached department of MOCA, but an autonomous statutory body created by an Act of Parliament, and the MOCA would need to follow certain procedures under the Act to give directions to the CAA.

Measures to mitigate pilots, and crew shortage:

According to estimates, there is a need for around 30,000 pilots within the next 10-15 years in India. However, presently, there are only about 13,500 pilots employed by various airlines. About 8,000 CPL holders are unemployed because they don’t possess the required flying hours and “type ratings’’ on aircrafts, leading to a situation where many technically qualified are unemployed.

This shortage of rated pilots on specific aircraft types, driven by fleet expansion and new plane induction, necessitates Indian airlines to employ expat pilots via FATA (Foreign Air Crew Temporary Authorisation).

Similarly, rapid expansion of Indian aviation necessitates more skilled AMEs to support safety and efficiency of the fleet. It is expected to require at least 14,000 more AMEs in the next 8–10 years.

To overcome these shortages:

Encourage establishment of more FTOs. Make land allotment at tier 2 and tier 3 airports easier, make exclusive slots for flying training at these airports. Give tax concessions and subsidies.

Encourage collaborations and PPP investments in establishment of world-class training facilities, with simulators of modern aircraft.

Promote pilot, AME, and other flight crew training as a career option among youth at par with other professions.

Mitigate high costs of pilot training to middle class/lower middle class and subsidise the cost of training to such classes. Encourage financial institutions and banks to lend for flight crew training.

Make a transition programme for armed forces pilots to become civilian pilots and instructors up on their retirement.

ATF:

Bring ATF under the GST ambit so that airlines can divert the savings on training and better remuneration to the flight crew. It is not impossible for the Central Government to bring all States on board in this direction. They must convince States to see their own development prospects vis-à-vis civil aviation growth.

Safety and compliance ratings to airlines:

Rate the airlines on their compliance of safety regulations and periodically publish the ratings so that all carriers are compelled to comply with the safety regulations.

New investments in the sector:

Revisit the existing policy and make them investment friendly as regards establishment of new airlines. Promote regional airlines by offering tax incentives, subsidies in airport charges and cost of ATF and viability gap funding, among others.

The civil aviation sector is no less vital than any other strategic sector and is very complex though it looks glamorous. It needs to be carefully nurtured with statesmanship, foresight, vision and the right direction. The sector cannot be seen with commercial and business propositions when the market forces do not meet the objectives of ensuring safe, reliable, cost-effective, widely networked, environment friendly air travel across the country. When we have world class organisations working under the Union Government in strategic sectors, why not effective organisations in the civil Aviation sector?

At this juncture, the government should also closely monitor the monopolistic and duo-polistic tendencies among airport operators as well. There should be a well laid-out policy framework for government interference when the market forces fail the nation.

(The writer is a retired Joint General Manager of Airports Authority of India)