It's a no-holds-barred shindy

The countdown for the costliest election has begun. The poll battle is being fought as if defeat would mean loss of kingdom. I am deliberately using the word 'kingdom' since that is how the present-day politicians have started feeling when in power, and this attitude is visible across all political parties across the country.

There was time when leaders used to depend on their connect with people and the work they had done for the constituency. But now things have changed. They all believe in the saying: 'Paisa mein Parmatma Hai.' It is being said that this bypoll will see a spend of about Rs 1,000 crore if not more.

The campaign on issues facing the people is not to be seen anywhere in Munugodu. It is only challenges and counter challenges, accusations and counter accusations. All this has suddenly made the people in the constituency wake up to the sounds of not only microphones but also the sound of crispy currency notes. The two main contenders, the TRS and the BJP, are vying with each other to win the seat in the no-holds-barred contest. They are busy poaching leaders from the other party.

It has been eight years since separate Telangana state was formed. The constituency which has a large number of Goud voters has hardly seen any development. But now it is receiving never before kind of attention. In fact, the kind of hungama the two parties are indulging in reminds me of the way the Congress party had tried to retain Rae Bareli seat which was represented by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1977 but had to bow to people's anger. Against whom the people of Munugode will express their anger will be known on November 6.

The BJP is utilising all its resources at its command including drafting the services of important national leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had already visited the constituency a couple of times and would again be addressing a public meeting soon. They want to win the seat at any cost as they feel that it would help them in gauging the mood of the people of Telangana which could help them win a substantial number of seats in the next Assembly elections.

The TRS which has smelled the rat does not want to allow the BJP to gain any strength in the state and has pressed all its top leaders including the working president K T Rama Rao to supervise the campaign. All ministers and leaders have been allotted specific task and areas for the purpose of campaign. Needless to say, money from both sides would be flowing very liberally.

The talk in the constituency is that the Bizz Buzz in Munugode is so high that even the small-time party workers are getting paid anything ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 if they agree to switch loyalties to the rival party. The mid-range leaders like ZPTC, MPTC members, ward councillors and panchayat members are being offered anything up to Rs 1 lakh. Even some videos of those who switched loyalties riding new bikes and cars have gone viral on social media. The TRS raised the issue and even submitted a complaint to the Election Commission of India.

The workers of TRS and BJP, it is alleged, are being provided with free flow of liquor, Biryani etc apart from cash to participate in the campaign. But an interesting aspect has come to light in this constituency which should make the political parties realise that there is something called voters' intelligence which cannot be taken for granted for ever. They too have conscience of their own and judgements about each political party and the contesting candidates. In one of the segments under this constituency, some people are said to have rejected the money offered by the TRS workers.

Giving costly gifts, paying money for votes has become the order of the day despite the rules framed by the ECI. In Munugode, since there is nothing for the leaders of TRS or BJP to showcase, the amount offered would be much higher as the date for polling approaches,

But then the interesting part is every party criticises the other for spending money like water. The TRS alleges that BJP candidate got sold out for Rs 18,000 crore and forced the by election. The BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy alleges that the TRS government had insulted him by not releasing any funds for development of the constituency after he got elected on Congress ticket in the last elections and since Congress was in no position to fight TRS, he decided to quit and go in for fresh election as BJP candidate. For him it is fight between the KCR family rule and the people of the state.

The poaching by TRS and BJP has now caused both the parties a new set of problems. Those who have been flag- bearers of the party are upset with the flood of new entrants and the kind of money they are getting for turning into 'Jump Jilanis' from one party to the other. The loyalists have to sweat it out for their party candidate while the migratory birds get huge booty, they say. This has created some differences between the new and the old team members.

It is being said that another new trend is being witnessed in this election. According to insiders, some are happily crossing over to the other party accepting the money that is offered to them, those who are hesitant to switch loyalties are being told that they need not quit their parent party but can influence voters to support them and claim their booty. This is turning into a win-win situation for both the buyers and the sellers (read as political parties, leaders and workers.) Political party activists say that they never had such a good time. The Munugode election is turning out to be a buyer and seller market rather than free and fair polls. They seem to believe that in war means is not important, it is the end result which is important.

Naturally, those who will lose the polls will allege murder of democracy, use of money and muscle power by the rival party etc. But democracy, political values is something they do not look at till the polling is over and the result is announced.

Next ten days there will be absolute show of strength by TRS, BJP and Congress which would be holding 'mega' public meetings in the constituency and the do-or-die battle would begin from Monday.

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be addressing his first public meeting after converting TRS into BRS in Munugode. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of Union Ministers, BJP national leaders would also roar. While the TRS would take on the Centre alleging that it has not helped the state and not released funds for various projects, the BJP would harp on the issue of family rule, the alleged links of KCRs family members in the Delhi liquor scam etc.

Amidst this battle between the pink and saffron parties, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to address big public meetings and also take part in the rallies organised by the state Congress party. What would be the focus of Rahul Gandhi will be interesting to watch. Will he confine his speeches mostly to the bypoll or will he just make a passing reference to Munugode bypoll and speak volumes about the omissions and commissions of the BJP and criticise Modi and in the process also refer to the TRS is to be seen.

One thing that is coming to fore very glaringly is that in this fight for Munugode, the people and their problems do not figure anywhere in the campaign. Everyone is promising that if voted to power they will adopt the constituency and develop it. The leaders fail to understand that if they have real intention to develop, they need not adopt any constituency. All that is needed is proper plan to develop the constituency and release funds in time.

But all governments resort to diversion of funds to freebies (Revadis, a word with the TRS does not like) and ignore balanced development. They talk about it only when elections are there and once the results are out, it's back to square one.

It is high time that all politicians stop talking about democracy, political values and constitution and should not chant the mantra 'Satyameva Jayete.'