KTR's reaction unwarranted

It is unbecoming of TRS working president K T Rama Rao, to come in support of Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy for his uncouth words, and indecent body language against the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, when Revanth Reddy cited the incident of illegal encroachment by the minister, in setting up Malla Reddy University in Greater Hyderabad Corporation limits. KTR to berate Revanth Reddy for commenting on Malla Reddy's home turn is unwarranted.

KTR likened the thigh thumping challenge by Malla Reddy to the recent incident in Maharashtra, in which the Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested by the Shiv Sena government for the innuendo against the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

KTR's earlier comment that even if the TRS lost the Huzurabad bypoll heavens would not come down is an irresponsible and unhealthy message to the people of Telangana, to be admitting defeat, even before the election is fought, which will prove advantageous to the BJP. One feels that top leaders in TRS must be more circumspect and rational when they come out in support of their party colleagues for irrational utterances and questionable land deals . This assumes significance at a time when Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to play an active role at the Centre, coinciding with laying the foundation for Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

This may not prove as easy as the Telangana state was formed by agitation; and what is needed now is a pragmatic , constructive plan and blueprint of action to improve Telangana, by inclusive and time tested democratic tradition, making the opposition to be part of the endeavour, not by recklessly throwing gauntlet to political opponents.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad