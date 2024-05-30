Lessons for life from IPL 2024

One man stuck to his guns and bowled like a dream. Jasprit Bumrah showed us that if you are focused and don’t let the circumstances get to you, you can shine! Bumrah, who was out injured for the T20 World Cup in 2022 was trolled incessantly and has let his bowling do the talking. A laser-sharp focus and a fire in his belly have made Bumrah the lethal and shrewd bowler that he is. He’s going to be a crucial factor if India is to get anywhere close to its second WC



For starters, it’s entertaining. But more importantly, it’s cricket’s money-making machine. From players to team owners, street vendors to pub owners, commentators to cricketing YouTubers- this is a lip-smacking treat.



In this season, we saw records being shattered like homes in Palestine. Champion team Mumbai Indians looked like Baahubali’s XI but played like Katappa’s sword, killing hopes of a sixth win.

On the other end, defending champions CSK’s age-old winning formula of ‘spin choke’ was tossed aside for a little Mumbai masala (the duo of Deshpande and Thakur). The result? A bland season with a last-minute loss to RCB and bye-bye to playoffs for only the third time in 14 editions. But, as far as I’m concerned, this IPL has also imparted some wisdom. Here are my five lessons!

1. You can’t fail if you keep trying

If there’s anything I’ve learned from Riyan Parag’s dominating batting this season it’s this: one can never fail if they never give up. After a couple of abysmal seasons, the youngster had become the poster child for trolls, but he let nothing deter him and came back with a bang this season.

All he had to do was back himself and try again. The team was already doing it. They refused to let him fail and he has paid them back handsomely. Blue jersey calling then?

2. You can do ANYTHING!

In 2022, star left-handed wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant was in a car crash that put him out of cricket for over a year. The cricketing circuit was plunged into silence and shock and questions about Pant’s fitness for a demanding career like cricket quietly did the rounds.

But, with a strike rate of over 150 and almost 500 runs under his belt, Pant showed the world that when you want to break mountains, nobody can stop you.

Not only did he play beautifully, but he also almost took his side to the playoffs and booked himself a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

3. You’re never too old to learn

Virat Kohli is the GOAT for a reason! He’s been playing cricket like he’s a decade younger than his 35 years this IPL. After his team was practically knocked out of the tournament and his strike rate came under harsh criticism by a certain “great” of the game, the man dug deep inside his soul and displayed a new batting style that was sweet redemption and took RCB to the coveted playoffs.

The King has shown us once again that there is always room to grow, to learn and to reinvent. Here’s hoping his blistering form continues well into the T20 World Cup and gives India thunderous starts.

4. Faith is powerful!

Another lesson from the RCB camp.

Have faith. That’s what the RCB fans have lived by all these years. They’ve held on and they’ve backed their heroes (who have continued to change, except the Great One).

Although they crashed out after the eliminator, they won hearts everywhere with their winning streak, their camaraderie and fierce attitude on the field.

Ee saala, the cup didn’t come home, but the fans will come back next year, their hearts bursting with belief. One season, their faith will certainly be rewarded.

5. A focused mind is your most-prized asset

Who would have thought that champion side MI, which looked dangerous on paper would crumple like a piece of paper? If anything, this was a forgettable season which was marred by team changes, tactical failures and a lack of match-winning performances for the five-time champion side.

But, one man stuck to his guns and bowled like a dream. Jasprit Bumrah showed us that if you are focused and don’t let the circumstances get to you, you can shine!

Bumrah, who was out injured for the T20 World Cup in 2022 was trolled incessantly and has let his bowling do the talking. A laser-sharp focus and a fire in his belly have made Bumrah the lethal and shrewd bowler that he is. He’s going to be a crucial factor if India is to get anywhere close to its second WC.

What an IPL it has been. A terrific batting display by bottom-placed SRH and a win from the thus middling KKR have proven that this is one of the most action-packed and entertaining sporting leagues in the world and has a bright future ahead!