'Nation First, Always First,' theme of 75th Independence Day

Despite the shadow of Covid-19 still looming large, with a host of programmes being organised by the government and voluntary organizations, a year- long 75th Independence Day celebrations is expected to be a cheerful mega affair, reviving memories of freedom struggle.



'Nation First, Always First' is the theme of India's 75th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national tricolour and will address the nation. From paintings to floral arrangements, all aspects of the programme will bear the "Nation First, Always First" theme.

The celebration of "Azadika Amrit Mahotsav"(a festival to commemorate 75 years of Indian Independence), which began in Gujarat in March, will continue throughout the year, with a slew of programs to showcase India's development, governance, technology, and reforms, in the last 75 years.

An exhibition on the 'Quit India Movement" on its 79th anniversary being held at the National Archives of India, New Delhi, portraying the significance of the Quit India Movement in the Freedom Struggle, will remain open till November 08, 2021.

To commemorate the monumental occasion, the Union Ministry of Culture has organised programmes based on different themes including "Cleanliness films", "Nurturing and Mentoring Young Authors" etc. The painting and slogan contests are being organised. Besides, all government departments and ministries are hosting a set of activities for a resurgent "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India).

The programmes to mark India's victory in the Indo-Pak war of 1971 are also being organized by defence forces. A Victory Flame was recently taken to the Cellular Jail at Port Blair and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island in Andaman and Nicobar Island. The "Victory Flame" is also being taken to other places.

Shatabdi Sankalp

During this festival, India will make a resolution ("Shatabdi Sankalp") (centenary resolve), which will act as a guiding light for India, during the next 25 years. The year 2047, will be a watershed moment in 100 years of India's Independence. The festival seeks to focus on the aspiration of India's youth and what India will be like in the next 25 years.

Over 40 events are being organised by the Armed Forces and various other segments of the Ministry of Defence, including Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Cadet Corps (NCC), and Indian Coast Guard (ICG), across the country.

To enable people across the globe, to participate in the I-day celebrations, the Union Defence Ministry has launched a website -https://indianidc2021.mod.gov.in. This platform will live stream the I Day celebrations from the majestic Red Fort, in Virtual Reality (VR) 360-degree format. It provides features like the Independence Day celebrations Radio, Gallery, Interactive filters, E-books on deeds of Gallantry, 50 years of 1971 Indo-Pak war victory, and Blogs on the freedom movement and war memorials. People will be able to use this feature with or without VR Gadget. It encompasses the entire Indian diaspora as if they were a part of the celebrations in person. It is an attempt to engage people of all ages, especially the youth.

Future prospects



As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the economy is on the road to recovery, while the Union Agriculture Ministry has predicted a bumper production of food grains this year. It is imperative to take the stock of various aspects on Independence Day.

Economy



As per RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's recent speech on the Monetary Policy, the projected GDP growth for Financial Year 2022 (FY22), will remain unchanged at 9.5 percent. Besides, the projected inflation for FY22 has been revised upwards to 5.7 percent. However, price pressures are expected to ebb in the third quarter. The consumer price inflation (CPI), is likely to be at 5.1 percent.

Population



The current population of India is 139.48 crore ( men-72.39 lakh and women-66.94 lakh)

which is equivalent to 17.7 per cent of the total world population. 35.0 per cent of the population is urban and 65 percent population is rural. The population density in India is 464 per Km2 (1,202 people per mi2) and the total land area is 2,973,190 Km2 (1,147,955 sq. miles). The median age in India is 28.4 years. India's population is growing faster than China's and it is expected to surpass China as the world's most populous country around 2024.

Literacy



In our country, about 77.7 per cent of people can read and write. 73.5 per cent of people in rural areas and 87.7 per cent people in urban areas are literate on an average. The male literacy rate is higher, at 84.7 per cent, compared to the 70.3 per cent women literacy rate. Kerala is the most literate state, with a 96.2 per cent literacy rate, followed by Mizoram at 91.33 per cent, according to a report based on a National Statistical Office survey. The states with the lowest literacy rate include: Bihar-61.80 per cent, Arunachal Pradesh-65.38 per cent, Rajasthan-66.11 per cent, and Jharkhand-66.41 per cent and Andhra Pradesh-67.02 per cent.

Amid the pandemic, the economy is slowly limping back to normalcy. India is expected to become one of the most powerful countries and emerge as a "World Guru", in the times to come. Let us hope that we become a superpower soon.

(The author is a Mumbai-based senior journalist)