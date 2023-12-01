Never the better... never the less

The historic Women’s Reservation Bill is an eloquent testimony of the fact that, at long last, women are being accorded their due place in the apparatus of the State of India. “Der aaye”, as this Hindi saying goes, “durust aaye”! While the French adage ‘vive la differénce’, fortunately, continues to be relevant, it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between men and women in terms of their ability to perform in various spheres, from medicine to engineering, and from space travel to military service. This, needless to say, is most certainly a desirable development

On November 19, this year, as in every year, the International Men’s Day (IMD), was celebrated. IMD was founded in 1992 by Thomas Oaster, a knowledgeable and ardent supporter of men’s rights. Oaster modified his stance, later, which he felt that an exercise needed to be begun, as an educational exchange on men’s issues. The celebration is to acknowledge the positive value men bring to the world, their families and communities. It is also an occasion to celebrate boys’ and men’s lives, achievements and contributions, in particular their contributions to nations, societies, communities, as well as the institutions of family, marriage, and childcare. The day seeks to ensure good emotional, physical, social, and spiritual health of men, and is an opportunity, for people, to appreciate the men in their lives and the contribution they make.

As a matter of fact, IMD was first celebrated in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, Professor of History, University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, to commemorate his father’s birth anniversary, to encourage everyone to use that day to bring up issues that concern men and boys. IMD is celebrated, in nearly 80 countries. In India, Uma Challa, a men’s rights advocate, was instrumental in popularising it. The theme for 2023 is “Zero Male Suicide”, chosen with a view to creating space for men to talk about mental health, for the reason that suicides have been the biggest killer of men under age 45.

Fighting, for their due place in society, has always been an uphill task for women. It was not until April 30, for example, that the members of Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey, which has a course routinely rated as the very best in the United States, voted to finally allow women to join their club - a mere 108 years after its founding!

Earliest human societies are likely to have been founded on enlightened egalitarian principles, according to scientists. Studies have, in fact, shown that modern hunter-gatherer tribes, such as the Hadza, in Tanzania (one of the last groups to live in that tradition), operate on an egalitarian basis, with men and women having equal influence on where their group lives and who they live with, suggesting that the idea of inequality was an aberration that came with the advent of agriculture. The findings challenge the idea that sexual equality is a recent invention, suggesting that it has been the norm for humans for most of our evolutionary history.

Ardhanarisvara, ‘the half-female Lord’, is a form of the Hindu deity, Siva, combined with his consort Parvati, and is depicted as half-male and half-female, representing the synthesis of masculine and feminine energies of the universe (Purusha and Prakriti). The form illustrates how ‘Sakti’, the female principle of God, is inseparable from (or the same as, according to some interpretations) Siva, the male principle of God, and vice versa. The union of these principles is regarded as the root, and womb, of all creation

Putting in place an environment that enables women to enjoy access to opportunities for education and employment is being increasingly recognised as an important imperative by nearly all the countries in the world. Men and women have also taken to sharing responsibilities and functions both at home and outside. From housekeeping functions to looking after children, taking care of the elderly parents or parents-in-law, husbands, wives, have begun to share responsibilities and duties.

It is interesting to note that, quite often, physical stature, and the ability to perform well, do not necessarily go together. In the game of cricket, for instance, one saw slightly built, and short players, like Ramakanth Desai and Sunil Gavaskar, (and Tendulkar) excelling, respectively as a fast bowler and as an opening batsman. On the other hand, tall cricketers, with imposing personalities, such as Joel Garner, the West Indies fast bowler, or Cameron Green, the Australia batsman, did not fare much better in their departments of the game.

Likewise, history has seen persons, such as Adolf Hitler and Napoleon, who, despite their short stature, altered the course of world history, although not necessarily always for the better. On the contrary, there were people, such as John Galbraith, one of the most distinguished ambassadors of the United States to India, and Abraham Lincoln, the legendary President, of the United States of America, in the 19th Century, both tall people, who made substantial contributions to the welfare of the people of the world.

That physical appearances, and professional prowess, do not necessarily go together, is illustrated by the story (probably apocryphal) of a meeting between Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri of India, and General Ayub Khan of Pakistan, When Ayub Khan thought that he had the better of his counterpart, on account of his imposing physical stature, Shastri is said to have suggested gently, that Ayub Khan look behind Shastri’s shoulders, where two six foot tall Army Generals, General Maneckshaw, and General Krishna Rao, were standing!

It is on account of that realisation that the long held ‘sexist’ thinking, that women are inherently weaker and, placing them on a pedestal, deeming them as the “ fairer sex’ is now considered inappropriate. As a matter of fact, it is now widely believed that women are more ethically minded and hold higher standards of honesty and morality. Also expressions, such as mankind and Chairman are being replaced by the more acceptable humankind and Chairperson. As a matter of fact, it is now widely believed that women are more ethically minded and hold higher standards of honesty and morality.

That India’s polity has come of age, especially in the matter of recognising, acknowledging, and promoting, the concept of equality of women, was amply demonstrated by the recent introduction, in Parliament, of the Women’s Reservation Bill. The historic step is eloquent testimony of the fact that, at long last, women are being accorded their due place in the apparatus of the State of India. “Der aaye”, as this Hindi saying goes, “durust aaye”!

While the French adage ‘vive la differénce’, fortunately, continues to be relevant, it is becoming increasingly difficult to differentiate between men and women in terms of their ability to perform in various spheres, from medicine to engineering, and from space travel to military service. This, needless to say, is most certainly a desirable development. There can, however, be some humorous aspects to the situations caused by it.

As an illustration, here is a story I heard. There is this peeping Tom, who had climbed the walls surrounding a nudist colony, and was gaping at the inmates thereof. A friend of his, down below on the road, wishing to share the experience, asks him, “Hey! Are the men or women inside”? And the peeping Tom replies, “How do I know? None of them is dressed!”

