Pakistan should be remerged in India

Recently the puppet Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has unveiled a new geographical map of his nation, that day irony has died million deaths. PM Imran's new map of Pakistan had all Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Gujarat within its national borders. If redrawing national boundaries were to be so easy, no nation would need well trained armed forces, just some cheap printing press in Karachi by-lanes should be good enough, as Imran Khan thought.

Pakistan is a failed state. It is a nation run by a rogue army which trains and arms militants and exports terrorism to the world. Democracy in Pakistan is a horrendous comedy. This word is neither functional nor applicable to Pakistan since 1947. If not for regular alms from USA for its own strategic geo-political interests, Pakistan would have by now disintegrated into bits and pieces with internal strife & economic bankruptcy.

As Pakistan celebrates its 73rd Independence Day today, people of that nation should reflect on the sole purpose of its creation. They should think of all the failed objectives, which were presented as agenda for its separation from India. People of Pakistan should introspect and question, what kind of a nation they have eventually become in 73 years?

And is it ever possible to transform their nation from the vicious path it has taken in all these decades, and the ruins it has made of its own people, institutions, culture and economy? People of Pakistan have become migrants in their own nation, there is neither a national identity for its nationals within Pakistan nor anywhere outside in the world.

After 73 years, Pakistan stands dwarfed in the world and is rated number one amongst the most hated nations in the world, and for strategic geo-political reasons, its infamous global reputation is all hush-toned.

India by nature, after the unwarranted and unnecessary partition never looked back. India never regressed and competed with Pakistan in any field, with an exception of Cricket, which I personally feel was very much avoidable.

However, for decades under Congress regime, few policies were Pakistan centric, as the blood brother of India continued to be its own worst enemy. India did what it had to with East Pakistan. However, successive Congress regimes did not do, what they had to with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. That certainly is a historic mistake and a regret, especially when India had won 1947, 1965 and 1971 wars and still chose to continue the status-quo at the international border with Pakistan.

Indians have no reason to deny the credit due to PM Indira Gandhi for the 1971 war to break Pakistan into two and carve out Bangladesh. However, she has also made a historic and inexplicable, monumental blunder in gifting back to Pakistan on a platter all the territorial gains Indian armed forces have made in that war.

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir would have been free of the occupation, if PM Indira Gandhi had a better sense of post-war negotiations. The Shimla Agreement of 1972 was a juvenile exercise of a Prime Minister who was seemingly start-struck by her counterpart in Pakistan. There is no other explanation to a mindless, nimble surrender of acquired enemy territory to a loser nation, after a bloody war fought sacrificing thousands of Indian soldiers from tri-forces.

Congress party should certainly explain one day, the reasons behind PM Indira Gandhi's irresponsible & suspicious act of gifting back Pakistan, the Indian army acquired 15,010 square kilometers (5,795 square miles) of Pakistan territory in the 1971 war.

In the words of one Pakistani author, after the 1971 war "Pakistan lost half of its navy, a quarter of its air force and a third of its army" – such was the massive defeat. However, India surprisingly gained nothing after the war. Congress should also explain why over 1,00,000 Pakistani prisoners of war were released, with nothing in return.

India has no necessity to regress into past. However, strong and powerful nations can navigate their future path by undoing few mistakes of the past. Especially, when they can do so. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, India must re-acquire the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The decision in 1947 to partition India raises serious questions, even till today. The bloody partition and the death of over a million Indians during this historic exodus has not been forgotten. However, it is clearly sad that the partition with all the death and mayhem has served no purpose, even after 73 years. Pakistan was never a destination for all Indian Muslims, so dividing India on religious lines failed right on the day of partition in 1947, as majority of Muslims stayed back in India.

Since 1947, Muslims in India lived with more respect, freedom, social, economic and political opportunities, than anywhere in the world. The charade of religious discrimination in India, is a divisive political agenda by Congress party and Communists.

I personally feel there's nothing wrong for Pakistani nationals, the people of a failed and mistaken experiment, to demand a re-merger of their country with their parent nation, a prosperous, tolerant and a progressive India.

Over three generations of Pakistani nationals are suffering and bearing the brunt of ruthless, corrupt, militia run puppet government in Pakistan. The Pakistanis have neither demanded separation from India nor were they party to the decision made by power greedy politicians on both sides. Pakistanis were mute spectators in the ruthless, political power game played by Mohammed Ali Jinnah and his stooges in 1947.

Pakistanis should rise and demand a re-merger with India. It is the only solution for an empowered next generation. Puppet PM Imran Khan might have to one day witness a newly redrawn India's map, with Pakistan inside its national borders.

(The author is the chief spokesperson of the BJP, an organisational strategist and a global leadership coach)